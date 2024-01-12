Impact Comics celebrates Canberra comic book writer's new release

There's a chance that as journalists we're always going to be slightly more excited for a new comic book featuring a journalist.
But, there's also good reason to check out Canberra's Ryan K Lindsay's latest release even if you're outside of the media.
Impact Comics is celebrating the release of Deer Editor #1 on Saturday with a special signing with Lindsay and Canberra artist Jon Sommariva from 12pm to 3pm.
For the release of Deer Editor #1, published by US publisher Mad Cave Studios, written by Lindsay with interior art by Sami Kivel, the Canberra comic store has commissioned Sommariva (Neverlanders, Batman, Ninja Turtles) to create a limited edition variant cover.
Sommariva came through with a spectacular cover design, featuring the star of the book, Bucky, crashing out of the Canberra store, with Impact Comic's Kam, Mal, and Anna looking on in shock.
There will only be 200 copies of this variant cover printed, and are already on pre-order.
But what is the comic about? It's a no-nonsense, small-town crime noir ... kind of.
A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi-enabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets.
For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at The Truth, it's all in a day's work ... but he also happens to be a deer.
Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series?
Lindsay has worked with some of the biggest comic publishers such as Dark Horse, Vertigo and Black Mask, to carve out his own space in the comic industry.
The writer is also in a fortunate position of being able to collaborate with different illustrators across the world, depending on the project. Projects have seen him work with people in the United States, the United Kingdom and Finland.
The creation of comics is, after all, highly collaborative. Both the words and the illustrations play a role in telling the story.
"I always think of the script and the writing that I do as very much the foundation and a blueprint, and then what everybody sees is what gets put upon that," he previously told The Canberra Times.
