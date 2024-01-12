The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Impact Comics celebrates Canberra comic book writer's new release

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The special edition cover of Deer Editor #1. Picture supplied
The special edition cover of Deer Editor #1. Picture supplied

There's a chance that as journalists we're always going to be slightly more excited for a new comic book featuring a journalist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.