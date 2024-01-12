Big Bash v Tests: Is international cricket at a breaking point?

Does it get any more rockstar in cricket than landing a helicopter on the field a couple of hours before joining your teammates? It's not something I expected to see, but in a roundabout way it's what we need.
David Warner's arrival at our game last night was one for the ages and as Sydney Thunder teammates, we just let "The Bull" do his thing.
There's been a lot of talk about Twenty20 cricket, stars coming back to the Big Bash and the tug-of-war with Test history in recent weeks and last night was an example of the change that is coming.
It really feels like the international game is heading towards a breaking point as players in less fortunate nations chase careers in lucrative T20 tournaments around the world rather than prioritising Test cricket.
Regardless of how you feel about that, it is the reality we are now all facing. Take my situation for example. I put my name forward in drafts for certain domestic seasons. Sometimes you get picked up, sometimes you don't.
When the Thunder season finishes, there are three other competitions starting not long after in South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
This form of cricket has changed the landscape for players and the way they view the game. When I first started in the Big Bash it was sort of viewed as hit and giggle. Now people can see what a few good games can do to your career and potential earnings abroad.
That's how fickle T20 is, but even so I'm still looking to get to those overseas leagues and test myself in new environments.
And Warner's spectacular arrival for his first Thunder game of the season, and his trip to Canberra to play again on Sunday, is exactly what the Big Bash needs for the health of the game.
Over the past week we've seen Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja play for the Brisbane Heat, Alex Carey for Adelaide, Warner for us and Steve Smith for the Sydney Sixers during the gap between internationals.
We need the best players on the field all the time for fans, for television audiences and for the strength of Australian cricket. We are fortunate in Australia that we haven't faced a scenario like the one in South Africa, where they are sending a weakened Test team to New Zealand to prioritise their domestic T20s.
But that moment may very well come as the game continually grapples with the need to generate broadcast revenue in all formats in Australia. We need to continue to incentivise domestic cricket given the big money contracts on offer elsewhere and that's difficult in some other nations where there is less money available.
If Test cricket is to remain powerful and the No. 1 format across the world, something is going to have to change. A lot of that relies on India, because we might be left with big series against India and England while other nations send second-string teams more regularly.
Whichever way you look at it, every Big Bash game is an opportunity in the shop window. That's why there's plenty for us to play for as a team and as individuals when we return to Manuka Oval on Sunday.
There's was plenty of commentary about more games in Canberra and our future in Sydney this week, sparked by Ricky Ponting in commentary when he was critical of the pitch at the Showgrounds.
I think in T20 cricket you want to be positive in the way scoring goes, and a contest between bat and ball. The other night it probably skewed towards the ball in a way it was almost unfair. Balls were jumping off a good length and turning a foot.
The one thing you want is a bit of consistency so you know what to do with your home ground conditions.
As for more games at Manuka ... we love coming to Canberra. I'm not sure what the future holds when the current deal runs out, but I do know we love the way the crowd gets around us both in Canberra and at our home in Sydney.
