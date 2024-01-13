A 'soft landing' may not count for much for the government

If the Reserve Bank of Australia is reading the economy the same way as the financial markets then the country is done with interest rate hikes for this current inflation outbreak.
After 15 cash rate increases in the past 20 months - one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in the central bank's modern history - price pressures are on a clear downward trajectory.
Figures last week showed inflation had slowed to 4.3 per cent in November, a far cry from the peak of 8.4 per cent reached in December 2022.
Of course, as Treasurer Jim Chalmers said this week, there is still a way to go.
The monthly consumer price index can be volatile and inflation still remains well above the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent target band.
But there seem good reasons to think the country has seen the end of official rate hikes, which will be of significant relief to mortgage holders and renters, though less so for those reliant on interest earnings.
As for an easing in monetary policy, that still seems to be some time off. Investors have fully priced in a rate cut in August but several economists think such a move won't come until late this year or early next year.
In the meantime, the pressure on the federal government to do more to help struggling households will build.
This week, both the Prime Minister and the Treasurer strongly hinted that the May budget will include more assistance.
As the next federal election, expected in 2025, begins to loom on the horizon, vulnerable government MPs are likely to be urging Dr Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher to dish out further cost-of-living help.
Extensions to electricity and gas bill rebates and further rental assistance would seem to be the least that the government could do. But it can't do too much or else it risks stoking demand to such an extent that the inflation decline stalls or worse, goes into reverse.
Other forces are also at play that may help relieve the strain on households. As inflation recedes, more workers will begin to experience real wage growth. And the stage three tax cuts coming into effect mid-year will deliver another bump in take-home pay, particularly for high-income earners.
If inflation continues to drift down and, at the same time, the unemployment rate nudges only a little higher, as the RBA and the government forecast, they may have pulled off the so-called soft landing they have been aiming for.
That would be a considerable feat given the extent of the inflation challenge the country faced just over a year ago. But history says governments get little credit for averting crises.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.