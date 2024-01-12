How Cavs pitcher revived career in Canberra to net $80m payday

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga has just netted the biggest payday of his career, with a stint at the Canberra Cavalry playing a major role in his rise.
The 30-year-old has been called up to Major League Baseball, with the Chicago Cubs signing him to a $79 million, four-year contract on Friday, to play under new manager Craig Counsell.
There is also an option for the Cubs to extend Imanaga's contract to five years after the 2025 and 2026 MLB seasons, which could take the deal's total worth to $119 million ($US80m).
The Cubs were in desperate need to add a weapon to their bullpen and, even at 30, they are expected to utilise Imanaga immediately in the starting rotation.
The left-hander from Yokohama DeNA BayStars has had a strong couple of years in the lead-up to this major payday and his time in the capital marked the start of that ascent toward the US big leagues.
The man nicknamed 'The Throwing Philosopher' was at a crossroads in 2018. In his home country Japan, he fell out of form and decided to come to the Australian Baseball League to find his groove again.
In the 2018-19 season with the Cavalry he posted some of the most dominant pitching statistics in ABL history in just six starts and 35 total innings.
Imanaga allowed just 14 hits, a single walk, and struck out 57 with a 0.51 ERA.
"He came to us just looking to build more confidence after a bit of a down year by his standards in Yokohama," Cavalry manager Keith Ward said of Imanada.
"He most definitely pitched well for us and was the best in the league by far for the time he spent in Canberra.
"He's just gone from one level to another since then.
"What he did was he made a lot of other teams realise what he could offer."
After he departed the Cavalry to return to Japan, Imanaga has gone from strength to strength.
Last year he played a pivotal role in Japan's World Baseball Classic triumph with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings in the tournament, including the gold medal game.
And with Yokohama in Nippon Professional Baseball, he had a 2.80 ERA in 148 innings with a league-leading 174 strikeouts.
"His pitching arsenal is quite good. He doesn't throw the ball 100 miles an hour, but what he does is throw with competitive velocity, he can locate his pitches, throw them where he wants and throw batters off balance and keep them guessing," Ward said.
"He's going to forge a very good professional career in Major League Baseball.
"Pitchers don't generally reach their prime until late 20s, early 30s and he's right in that window now.
"It's great to see the Cavs alumni doing well on the world stage and we'd had several others achieve similar heights."
The Cavalry are in the midst of a tough ABL season, but are looking to end their campaign on a high in their final home series this weekend.
Canberra lost the series opener on Thursday night to the Brisbane Bandits 7-4, but play Friday and Saturday night before their afternoon game on Sunday at Narrabundah Ballpark.
