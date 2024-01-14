'Things Ricky values are what I grew up with': Hosking's green ambition

Zac Hosking jokes his old man David - a former Manly and South Sydney hardman - isn't always the first bloke he'll go to for advice about rugby league.
"He's a bit outdated for how the game is these days," Hosking grinned.
But that uncompromising style may just play into Hosking's hands as, with his boxes unpacked at new housemate Tom Starling's place, he begins life under Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders.
Hosking has started pre-season training with the Raiders after signing a three-year deal to keep him in Canberra until the end of the 2026 NRL season.
The 26-year-old played an integral role in Penrith's charge towards a third consecutive premiership - as "bittersweet" as it was to watch them win the grand final from the grandstands - and is now relishing the chance to play under one of his father's former sparring partners.
"Back then, it was a bit different when Sticky and my old man were playing. He certainly loves to ask questions and to have his input with me as well. He's a good guy to have as your father, someone who has been there and done that," Hosking said.
"Growing up with him as an old school player, it's really going to suit me playing under Ricky because he is a similar bloke. All of those things Ricky values are what I grew up with in my own house. That's a real advantage of being able to play under someone like Ricky, who was a player back in the day at the same sort of time."
"He played against my old man back in the day when my old man was playing for Manly. They would have played each other over the years and probably would have had a beer together at some stage."
Hosking was contracted with the Panthers until the end of 2024 but jumped at the chance to meet with Stuart while the Raiders were at a pre-season camp in Kiama last month.
There was little doubt as to where Hosking saw his future as he drove back to the foot of the mountains.
"I walked away from that meeting pretty keen to get down here as soon as I could, knowing I still had to get out of my Penrith contract," Hosking said. "It seems like he had the same sort of response leaving that meeting."
But playing under Stuart is only the start of the appeal for Hosking in Canberra. There's a round one clash against Newcastle - his hometown club - he is desperate to be a part of.
Then there is the group Hosking labels one of the premier forward packs in the NRL.
Hosking is set to join an engine room boasting State of Origin duo Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh, as well as veteran internationals Joe Tapine, Josh Papalii and Elliott Whitehead, while hooker Danny Levi has played Test football for New Zealand and Samoa.
The new recruit's arrival in Canberra looms as a major coup with back-rower Whitehead set to retire at the end of the season, while the future of Corey Harawira-Naera hinges on a specialist meeting after he suffered a seizure during a game last year.
"I was only talking about that yesterday with my old man. I knew it was a really good pack but I took a step back and went through who is here. It would be one of the best and most experienced packs in the comp," Hosking said.
"There's a lot of internationals from different nations, and there's also a lot of depth here as well. I've been pretty impressed with the young guys at training over the past few days. It's exciting."
Hosking says it was "a little struggle" to get out of his contract at Penrith, where he was overlooked for a place in their grand final victory after playing 21 games - including a qualifying final - throughout the season.
But Hosking hopes a year in the Penrith system will hold him in good stead as he pushes for a place in Stuart's starting side before the round one opener in Newcastle.
"It was bittersweet [watching the grand final] for sure, I felt like I'd done enough to make that side throughout the year, so when I missed out it was really tough. I was still there to support the boys and certainly had a good few days after it as well," Hosking said.
"I was in awe when I started training there. They're a professional bunch of guys. It's obvious the standards run through the bloodline of the club when the young guys come up and train with first grade, so that was really pleasing to see. The onus is on you to watch yourself train and become more professional in every part of your game.
"Since I've been here, I've noticed they do the same thing. Boys are watching themselves train, so that was really cool as well, when I first got here. It's something I do every day now."
