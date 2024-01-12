Unity and diversity aren't incompatible

It was almost inevitable, given Peter Dutton's obsession with culture wars and identity politics, he would raise a tsunami in a tea cup over the decisions by Woolworths, Aldi and Kmart not to flood their shelves with Australia Day-themed paraphernalia.
While it would be wrong to suggest, as some may be tempted to, a connection between his call for a boycott of Woolworths and Dr Johnson's observation that "patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel", this was an opportunity the LNP leader just couldn't pass up.
Whether or not what was clearly an over-the-top response to what Woolworths has said was a commercial decision strikes a chord with the community remains to be seen. That said, in the ACT at least the tide of public opinion is running the other way.
Letters to the editor, social media posts and blog entries all make the point that much of the jingoistic bunting whose absence from some supermarket shelves the Coalition is lamenting is seen as cheap, tawdry, plasticky and foreign-made gimcrackery with a half-life of a few hours that usually ends up as street litter by January 27.
Even if the decision by Woolworths was influenced, at least in part, by a growing sensitivity over shifting community attitudes towards overly bellicose expressions of nationalism on what should be a day of unity and inclusion, so what? This a free country. It has every right to do that.
It would appear a clear majority of Canberrans view over-the-top, US-style displays of nationalism with extreme suspicion and distaste. For many they evoke memories of flag-caped yobbos during the Cronulla riots and Pauline Hanson wrapping herself in the Australian flag. It all just seems so 1980s, so yesterday. That said, Mr Dutton has inadvertently done the nation a favour. His reaction has highlighted the unfortunate degree to which tribalism has embedded itself in the Australia Day debate.
He is obviously of the belief that it is impossible for a "traditional" (ocker?) celebration of Australia Day to co-exist with a recognition of alternative views on our origin story and a reflection on what has happened to the Indigenous community since 1788.
This is a cultural dead end that leads nowhere except to disunity, division, prejudice and mutual ostracism. That is certainly not what Australia Day should ever be about.
We have reached a point where a day, regardless of the date on which it is observed, that is meant to unite Australians is having the opposite effect. If this is something Mr Dutton wants to perpetuate he needs to run his eyes over the "practice citizenship test" all new Australian citizens must study in order to get a better grasp of this country's basic values. One of these is the principle of mutual respect.
Canberra, as the Opposition should be well aware, is ground zero for the Australia Day celebrations. The Australia Day Council is based here and each year the citizens of the year are named at an inclusive and sensitively curated function at the National Arboretum.
That event, as one would expect, completely embraces the principles espoused by the ADC on its website about the need to look beyond the arrival of the First Fleet.
"On Australia Day we reflect on our nation's past that began more than 65,000 years ago, respect the histories and stories of everyday Australians and celebrate our nation's place in the world, our individual contributions and our exciting, shared future," it states.
That shouldn't be too hard should it?
Countries such as New Zealand and Canada have managed to strike an appropriate balance between their European heritage and their indigenous origins for many years.
It's time for Australia to look, to listen and to learn.
