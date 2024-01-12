The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Unity and diversity aren't incompatible

By The Canberra Times
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are concerns Australia Day is now dividing the nation. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
There are concerns Australia Day is now dividing the nation. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

It was almost inevitable, given Peter Dutton's obsession with culture wars and identity politics, he would raise a tsunami in a tea cup over the decisions by Woolworths, Aldi and Kmart not to flood their shelves with Australia Day-themed paraphernalia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.