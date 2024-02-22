New books on the shelf: Mining, mysteries and magic realism

In order to transition to clean energy in the coming decades, billions of tons of metals will be required to build electric vehicles and green infrastructure, and power smart technology. We need more metals than ever before, yet the qualities and quantities are diminishing, making the extraction process more polluting. And most of these metals will be mined from the global south, where social conflict will only grow, led by Indigenous peoples demanding a greater say in how their wealth is used.The stakes couldn't be higher: How can we mine the metals we need without replicating the environmental and human rights abuses of the past?