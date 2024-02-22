New books on the shelf: Mining, mysteries and magic realism

Simon Rowell. Text. $34.99.
After gunshots echo through the summer night on Mount Macedon, Detective Sergeant Zoe Mayer and her loyal service dog Harry race to the summit at first light. What they find looks like a grisly murder-suicide: an alleged fraudster named Piers Johnson, and his lawyer Antony Peterson, a gun lying nearby. Something doesn't stack up and there are plenty of suspects, but no one seems to be telling the truth. Zoe's instincts are ignited, as the pressure to find and charge the culprit becomes intense. And that's when Peterson's teenage daughter Sarah is snatched off the street. Harry may be Zoe's only chance to crack the case.
Claire McNeel. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
In the darkest hour, a blood-soaked teenager flees the rural Gerandaroo football oval. Eight months later, Bess, a young teacher, returns home to Gerandaroo. A childhood game of dare with her former best friend forces Bess to form a women's footy team to play against Denby, a rival town. Bess reluctantly recruits players, but the team has to contend with hostile locals - including Bess's own father. Will this help the small community to come back together - or will it be the final thing that blows everything apart? As tensions in the town boil over, so too do resentments and secrets and violence.
Elizabeth Gonzales James. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
This is a magical realism western revenge story featuring the fearsome bandido Antonio Gonzalez, a character based on the author's own great-grandfather, whose vendetta against the Texas Rangers is watched intently by Death itself. When the heist goes awry and Hugo is killed by the Texas Rangers, Antonio finds himself launched into a quest for revenge that endangers not only his life and his family, but his eternal soul. And many years later, Antonio's grandson may have to pay for his ancestor's crimes unless he can discover the true story of Antonio Gonzalaz, known as El Tragabalas, The Bullet Swallowe
Glenna Thomson. Penguin. $34.99.
When Rebecca Bundy fails to return home after the last day of school in 1984 her father reports her missing. But she's run away before and recently she's been bragging about going to Queensland so the police tell the family to wait. Days pass. Rumours swirl. Then a shocking murder-suicide at a local farm diverts police attention and Rebecca's disappearance all too quickly becomes a cold case.But her younger sister Eliza has never forgotten, and for almost 40 years she's been looking for answers. Once she kept Rebecca's secrets. Now she's ready to share her story.
Christopher Pollon. University of Queensland Press. $34.99.
In order to transition to clean energy in the coming decades, billions of tons of metals will be required to build electric vehicles and green infrastructure, and power smart technology. We need more metals than ever before, yet the qualities and quantities are diminishing, making the extraction process more polluting. And most of these metals will be mined from the global south, where social conflict will only grow, led by Indigenous peoples demanding a greater say in how their wealth is used.The stakes couldn't be higher: How can we mine the metals we need without replicating the environmental and human rights abuses of the past?
John Oakes. Murdoch Books. $34.99.
This book looks at the history and biology of fasting - a practice resurging in popularity and an essential part of many health approaches, religions and philosophies.Based on extensive historical, scientific and cultural research and reporting, the book illuminates the many facets of this act of self-deprivation. John Oakes interviews doctors, spiritual leaders, activists and others who guide him through this practice - and embarks on fasts of his own - to provide readers curious about fasting with profound new understanding, appreciation and inspiration.
Bonnie Hancock. HarperCollins. $34.99.
It took Bonnie Hancock 254 days and 12,700 kilometres to circumnavigate Australia by paddle, breaking records. But that wasn't the achievement she is most proud of. Testing the limits of her mental and physical toughness, she learned what it means to overcome adversity and how important teamwork and perspective truly are. What looks distressing from the rocky shore or storm-tossed waves can be inspiring when you look to the heavens. This book is a love story, a travelogue and an exhilarating exploration of human ambition coming face to face with the beauty and power of nature.
Julian Borger. Hachette Australia, $34.99.
In 1938, Jewish families are scrambling to flee Vienna. Desperate, they take out ads offering their children into the safe keeping of readers of a British newspaper, The Manchester Guardian. Eighty-three years later, Guardian journalist Julian Borger comes across the ad that saved his father, Robert, from the Nazis. Robert had kept this a secret, like almost everything else about his traumatic Viennese childhood, until he took his own life. Drawn to the shadows of his family's past, Borger traces the remarkable stories of his father and the other advertised children and their families.
