The first round Australian Open clashes you can't miss

With no Rafael Nadal, no Roger Federer, no Serena Williams and no Nick Kyrgios, some fair weather tennis fans might be wondering what there is to look forward to in the opening round of the 2024 Australian Open.
But there's more than a handful of match-ups to pencil into your schedule when the tournament starts Sunday.
While the draw offers many tantalising matches, we've narrowed it down to our top five men's and women's singles fixtures you simply cannot miss.
After becoming the first Australian man since 2006 to be ranked in the world's top 10, Alex de Minaur will be keen to prove he belongs with a successful home grand slam campaign.
De Minaur has been in scintillating form in the lead-up to the Australian Open, knocking off Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in recent weeks to give the No.10 seed a huge boost in confidence.
However he'll face a tricky first round clash against Canada's Milos Raonic at Melbourne Park. The former world No.3 has battled two years of injuries which has seen him slide 300 ranking places.
Now Raonic is healthy and on the comeback trail, de Minaur won't be underestimating the Wimbledon finalist renowned for his monster serve.
The pair have met once before with de Minaur claiming bragging rights, and if the Australian is triumphant again, he would face Italian Matteo Arnaldi or Australian wildcard Adam Walton in the second round.
Match: Monday, after 11am
On paper world No.1 Iga Swiatek is the favourite in this match, and the four-time grand slam champion is in hot form after guiding Poland to the United Cup final in Sydney last week.
However American world No.38 Sofia Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open singles title and could cause a first-round upset.
Swiatek won their last - and only - meeting in the 2020 French Open final, making this a fascinating match-up, with the winner to take on American Danielle Collins or Germany's Angelique Kerber in the next round.
In an Australian Open preview for Tennis Australia, Kyrgios explained Swiatek's biggest strengths.
"She's always just a step ahead in her game. Her game is really versatile," Kyrgios said.
"Her forehand is a lot bigger than most of the women's players and she's able to hit over it, hit really heavy, and mix it up. She's just a great athlete as well."
Match: Monday, after 11am
Reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic has a great match-up to open his 2024 Australian Open tilt, drawing 18-year-old Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic.
Playing in his first grand slam main draw, Prizmic is a massive underdog against the world No.1, so it'll be a big ask for an upset.
But why this match is worth watching is because of the uncertainty surrounding Djokovic's wrist injury.
It hindered him in the lead-up to the major, and as many tennis players have experienced - not least Nick Kyrgios - wrist injuries can be very tough to overcome, and extremely difficult to manage or play through.
At 36 years of age, injuries naturally become more of a factor as Djokovic slowly approaches the end of his career, however he continues to be a force at grand slams and remains hungry to add to his record 24 major singles titles.
Djokovic has assured the media and fans at Melbourne Park that he is good to go, eyeing an incredible 11th Australian Open title, but nothing will test that wrist out more than an actual competitive match.
Match: Sunday 7pm, Rod Laver Arena
Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka is back on the tennis court after a 15-month break, having given birth to her first child, Shai, in July last year.
The quality is undoubtedly there from Osaka as a four-time grand slam champion, including two titles at the Australian Open, but the question is whether she'll be at her very best in just her second tennis event since becoming a mum.
It's not an easy match for her on the comeback trail either with former world No.4, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, a sixteenth seed at this tournament. The winner of this match could face Australia's own Daria Saville in the second round too, should the wildcard defeat Poland's Magdalena Frech.
Fans should expect an entertaining, big-hitting blockbuster from these two heavyweights in women's tennis, so grab the popcorn.
Match: Monday, after 11am
One of the most hotly-anticipated matches in the opening week is between the two strapping lads from the Mediterranean.
In one corner is Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year's Australian Open finalist, and in the other, 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. Both have proven they have grand slam potential but are yet to achieve a major breakthrough.
Tsitsipas has won all three previous matches against Berrettini, including their four-set thriller in round one in Melbourne back in 2019, but the Greek star is dealing with some recent back issues.
Berrettini has also dealt with injuries, and despite a slip in the world rankings outside the top 100, he is making a climb, hoping to rediscover his 2022 form in Melbourne when he reached the semi-finals.
Match: Monday, after 11am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.