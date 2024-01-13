The Canberra Times
Rattenbury's support for Summernats is hard to defend

By Letters to the Editor
January 14 2024 - 5:30am
Shane Rattenbury's comments supporting Summernats are the perfect illustration of someone who has sacrificed principles for power. He is so far off the mark in his support of this event and has clearly lost touch with his base and the rationale of a Greens party.

