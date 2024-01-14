Elizabeth Lee's Liberals need more to be a real alternative

When you're hopeful of winning the next election, there's no time like the present when it comes to putting things on the table.
Or, in Elizabeth Lee's words, "everything" on the table, at least in terms of cost-of-living pressures and how to address them for ordinary Canberrans.
It's these Canberrans, she reasoned last week, who would be the most fed-up with the long-serving Labor government, and the most ready for a change.
And she is right to be targeting those she calls "abandoned citizens" who are asking for action as the school year looms and the bills pile up.
But for even a chance at success, a Liberal Party pitch in October's election will need to go well beyond the "lower taxes, better services" flimsiness of 2020 to be successful.
With a significant shadow cabinet reshuffle and a refreshingly moderate take on many previously moth-eaten Liberal policies, there are promising signs that this year's election may not be as predictable as the past few.
But the party still has a lot of work to do to demonstrate its platform is coherent, economically sensible and a genuine, workable alternative to Chief Minister Andrew Barr's.
Stark and uncomplicated promises such as halting stage two of the light rail are what we've come to expect from early-stage election campaigns in Canberra.
More achievable commitments, such as spending $100 million on Canberra's suburbs, with each suburb to receive an allocation based on the number of households, may be pointing in the right direction for some voters.
But there are risks with a campaign of negativity. Plenty of her predecessors have tried it and failed.
The Canberra Liberals will need a significant injection of nuance around Canberra's future, and its particular and diverse population.
Not to mention an injection of positivity.
Ms Lee was adamant last week that all of those people who claim to be "absolutely fed up with this Labor-Greens government" have no option but to vote Liberal in October.
The role of independents would be critical to Lee's success, but the Opposition Leader will also be pushing against the tide of demographics.
Canberra is, by any measure, a young and growing city.
And young people have not been Liberal around the country, but seeking alternatives.
And Canberra is a largely transient population, filled with people who haven't lived here for anything close to 20 years and may not plan to stay longer than a decade.
For this reason, there are plenty of voters for whom the current government is anything but tired, and may be baffled by the constant reference to what is, to all intents and purposes, a functioning government that can argue it reflects the needs and wants of the population at any given time.
Ms Lee talks about a government that has "always been very flippant" about the number of Canberrans who are living in poverty, or otherwise doing it tough.
But she is up against a reality of many habitual, if not ideologically set, Labor voters at territory and federal level who are happy with the status quo.
It's a new year, and a good time to be bringing up the shortcomings of the current government.
But Ms Lee will need to also describe her own positive vision for the future to entice voters towards an unlikely change.
Ms Lee will need to present a genuine alternative to the people who live here now, and will be deciding her future in October.
