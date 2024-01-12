Alleged drug trafficker found with fireworks, vapes, cash: police

An accused drug trafficker has been found in possession of methamphetamine, MDMA, fireworks, numerous phones, vapes and cash, police allege.
The 33-year-old man is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday on numerous charges, including two counts of trafficking in a controlled drug and one count of possessing a declared substance without authority.
Police arrested the alleged offender on Friday after earlier that morning stopping his Ford Ranger in Latham.
Officers found a sum of money and two mobile phones, before searching the man's Banks home.
There, police claim to have found approximately 320g of methamphetamine, 400g of MDMA, two more phones, 250 vapes, another sum of cash, and fireworks.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the manufacture or sale of illicit drugs in the community to report that activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.