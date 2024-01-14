The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

100 days on, the trauma has not dissipated

By Colin Rubenstein
January 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One-hundred days have passed since October 7, the darkest day in Israel's history, when Hamas - the genocidal terror group that controlled the Gaza Strip - broke a ceasefire and launched an unprovoked invasion of southern Israel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.