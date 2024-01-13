'More severe storms' forecast for Canberra

Canberra might experience another "day of more severe storms" next week, following a battering on Saturday night.
The severe storms are forecast for Wednesday, Bureau of Meteorologist senior meteorologist Jordan Notara said.
"As we head into Wednesday we've got another synoptic feature, which is like a low cold front that's coming through from the west," he said.
"So that's combining in the west pushing over the Canberra area as we head through later parts of Wednesday.
"That's going to be seeing some more storms which potentially could see severe storms in the Canberra area during the later part of Wednesday itself. It is going to be clearing by Thursday.
"The main risk for severe storms is gonna be on Wednesday."
Weather on Monday and Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy with a high chance of showers, but the rain might clear up on the weekend.
While Saturday saw temperatures as high as 30.8 degrees, temperatures are expected to remain around the low to mid 20s next week, until the weekend.
"We're in a south-easterly, easterly air stream currently, so that's allowing ... more humid but cooler air masses across the ACT at this stage," Mr Notara said.
"While that does shift back towards the west [on Wednesday] that's associated with all that moisture and storm activity.
"There is a chance we could see some earlier sunnier breaks at the same time."
The weather should warm up after the brief cool period.
"We are looking, as we heard towards later [in the week] a slighter increasing again into warmer temperatures."
There was 29.8mm of rain recorded in the 24 hours to Sunday 9am.
A prolonged storm on Saturday led to about 188 calls for help with property damage and downed power lines.
"We had units responding from Belconnen, Woden, Gungahlin, Rivett, and Tuggeranong," an ACT emergency services spokesperson said.
The agency also attended a burst gas pipe after lightning struck on Tweed Place in Kaleen and started a fire. Fire and rescue units attended the scene with Zinfra, the gas company.
The fire was extinguished and the gas leak was contained about 5.30pm. No injuries were reported.
Additionally, multiple lanes on Tuggeranong Parkway were closed for a short period about 5pm after a tree fell on a car.
Some stores at the Canberra Centre also had closed after leaks were reported.
"In the public areas we directed people away from area with leaks. However, some areas remain unimpacted," a spokesperson from the mall's security team said.
"There has been some water damage but we're not sure, we're still calculating."
There were reports of hail and overflowing drains in parts of the ACT.
Sullivans Creek at the Australian National University also swelled dramatically after the deluge.
The Bureau earlier warned storms approaching Yass from the southeast could bring "locally intense rainfall, destructive winds and giant hail possible".
"A trough of low pressure combined with a moist, unstable atmosphere is triggering severe thunderstorms," the agency said.
"This thunderstorm is moving towards the north. It is forecast to affect Canberra Civic and Canberra Airport by 5.25pm and Gungahlin by 5.55pm."
