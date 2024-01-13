The Canberra Times
'More severe storms' forecast for Canberra

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 14 2024 - 9:42am, first published 9:38am
Canberra might experience another "day of more severe storms" next week, following a battering on Saturday night.

