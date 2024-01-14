'Couldn't be more proud': Cavalry star becomes all-time great

The Canberra Cavalry didn't have the desired result in their final home series of the Australian Baseball League season, but one of the team's all-time greats did reach a sensational club record.
Robbie Perkins became the Cavalry's all-time home run leader on the weekend, with another solid performance from the Team Australia catcher.
Perkins surpassed the 28-home run record set by his brother Kyle in classic fashion, with a monster home run bomb in game three at Narrabundah Ballpark, helping Canberra to a 4-3 win in that contest.
"I couldn't be more proud of him," Cavalry manager Keith Ward said.
"It's been a long journey for Robbie. From being a 16 year old signing with the Colorado Rockies, to the 29 year old captain of our team.
"He goes about his baseball in a professional manner, and he's become like a captain-coach working with other players.
"It's nice to have his name at the top of the home run leaderboard.
"It's something that will probably stand for several years.
"Robbie has a lot of good Cavalry and national team baseball ahead of him so he'll only add to his tally.
"We'll have a team gathering and present him with his home run ball to properly congratulate him."
Unfortunately for the devoted home fans, the Cavalry lost the series against the Brisbane Bandits 3-1, with the last two games played in a double-header on Sunday due to Saturday's wild weather in Canberra.
Both of those games over a shortened seven and eight innings respectively saw Brisbane claim comeback victories - 5-2, 4-2 - with late runs at crucial moments proving the difference after the Bandits won the opener, 7-4.
Canberra are eliminated from the finals race, while Brisbane clinched their spot in the post-season.
It's been a tough campaign for the Cavalry finishing at the bottom of the ABL ladder on a 10-26 record with one regular season series remaining next weekend against the Melbourne Aces.
"We've seen improvement, and there's positives still to take. We haven't been easy-beats and the guys have showed up every day," Ward said.
"Sometimes you need a kick in the pants like this season to learn the most out of what baseball can offer and where we can get better."
