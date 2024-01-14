'What a dime': Caps star's ridiculous highlight

The Canberra Capitals' two-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, with a breakaway second half from Bendigo Spirit sealing a stunning home victory.
Capitals legend Kelsey Griffin punished her former team with a player of the match performance for Bendigo, scoring 25 points, two steals, two blocks and seven rebounds in the 88-66 win in Victoria.
Jade Melbourne was again the standout for Canberra, finishing with 15 points, five assists, and one of the greatest highlights of the season on a no-look pass to set up Alex Fowler on a clear lay-up.
Canberra flew out of the gates to start the game, racing to a 24-22 lead, but Bendigo fought back in the second quarter to level scores at 45-45.
Turnovers - six at half-time - proved costly for Canberra, and though they were 100 percent from the free-throw line, they didn't make the most of their chances shooting at 48 percent from the field.
Bendigo capitalised on the repeated mistakes from Canberra - totallying 16 turnovers by the final buzzer - and the Spirit found their rhythm offensively to take an imposing 75-56 lead by the third term.
The deficit was too great for the Capitals to chase from there, despite some heroic efforts for a late comeback.
The win for the Spirit keeps them in touch for the WNBL finals race, while Kristen Veal's Capitals remain at the bottom of the ladder after another rough season.
A Friday night away clash against the Sydney Flames awaits the Capitals next.
BENDIGO SPIRIT 88 (K.Griffin 25, M.Kraker 13 points) bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 66 (J.Melbourne 15, A.Fowler 10 points)
