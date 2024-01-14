The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'They keep doing this': Warner unable to rescue Thunder at Manuka sell-out

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 14 2024 - 10:38pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Thunder had 11,173 Canberra cricket fans on their feet on Sunday night, but the struggling Big Bash League team weren't able to find enough polish to defeat the Adelaide Strikers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.