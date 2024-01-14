ACT first in Aust to implement new energy efficiency and accessibility standards

Developers will need to comply with new energy efficiency and accessibility standards from Monday, with the full National Construction Code coming into effect.
Under the rules, new developments will need to have a seven-star equivalent energy rating, be constructed in such a way that renewable technologies like solar panels or electric car chargers are can be easily installed and meet tougher condensation standards.
They will also need to have liveable housing design standards to make homes more accessible for people with disabilities.
Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the ACT was the first jurisdiction to have introduced these new energy efficiency and accessibility standards and fully implement the 2022 edition of the National Construction Code.
"These new building standards set the benchmark for developers and builders to deliver sustainable and high-quality homes for people living in the territory," she said.
"The ACT adopted a range of significant technical changes to the National Construction Code in May 2023 and now with the remaining changes taking affect today."
Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said improving energy efficiency was critical to making sure that homes are "safe, affordable and comfortable year-round".
"The climate is changing and our building standards must improve to meet new challenges and increased probability of extreme weather events," he said.
