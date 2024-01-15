Times Past: January 16, 1985

While advancements in technology have allowed for more accurate weather predictions, earlier warning systems and quicker notifications, sometimes "old" technology is still relevant.
On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported on the importance of keeping watch in a tall tower in the middle of the forest to give warnings to fire services.
In a clearing in Kowen Pine Forest east of Canberra Airport is a tower of metal struts, wood and galvanised iron. A few pines have recently been felled to clear the view.
Atop the tower was then-20-year-old Scott Poynton, a forestry student at the ANU. During his school holidays Mr Poynton was working as a lookout, alerting the ACT Bush Fire Council when there was smoke.
The council had lookouts in five towers on Mount Coree, Mount McDonald, Mount Tennent and Mount Stromlo, as well as the Kowen tower.
Cross-referenced bearings on smoke plumes can precisely locate a fire within seconds.
The view from the Kowen tower on the day of the interview was hazy.
On a good day, visibility was more than 30 kilometres, over Belconnen, to the Brindabellas and to Mount Tennent in the south. On this day, the view was only clear for half of that.
Mr Poyton said at the time that he was finding the work a little "nerve-wracking".
Because of the other lookouts, there was constant pressure to spot any smoke within seconds of it rising.
This meant concentrating all the time with only the radio for company or light relief.
