The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: January 16, 1985

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 16 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While advancements in technology have allowed for more accurate weather predictions, earlier warning systems and quicker notifications, sometimes "old" technology is still relevant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.