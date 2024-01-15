Large family home sells for $1.85 million in Franklin

A five-bedroom family home in Franklin has sold for $1.85 million, after strong interest from residents already living in the suburb.
The house at 41 Manning Clark Crescent sits on a "rare" 1000-square-metre block of land directly opposite a reserve.
Built in 2010, the two-storey house includes a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, plus four additional bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and two extra bathrooms.
The house has no shortage of living areas across both levels.
Downstairs there is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area which looks out over the alfresco space and pool. The same level also includes a second living and dining room, a study, music room and three-car garage.
Upstairs, as well as three of the bedrooms, there is a rumpus room and study.
The house was listed for sale in late October with Hive Property.
Selling agent Sarah Turnbull said there was strong interest in the property during that time, but it was a "niche" pool of buyers given the high price expectations.
"We were aiming for that top end of the market where there weren't really any comparable [properties]," she said.
Price expectations were in the high-$1 million to $2 million range.
"We had really good interest and people through the door ... but people who actually had the capacity to purchase something like that in Franklin - that was the hurdle and the challenge," Ms Turnbull said.
The sale marks the third highest house price for Franklin, in the Gungahlin region. A five-bedroom house on Donald Horne Circuit holds the record at $1,955,000.
Ms Turnbull said the eventual buyer had been eyeing the property for much of the sale campaign and was already a Franklin resident.
"A lot of our really interested buyers were all people who live in Franklin currently," she said.
"So people who obviously know how good the area is and wanted to be in that same location."
Ms Turnbull said the interested buyers were all drawn to the large, quarter-acre block, which was "super rare" in Franklin, as well as the size of the house itself.
"Being 380 square metres of internal living space just obviously was a big draw card for a lot of buyers," she said.
Auctions will return to Canberra this week, with about a dozen already locked in for Saturday across the capital.
Ms Turnbull said there had already been an "incredible" amount of buyer inquiries in January.
"There's been more buyers than usual, so it looks positive," she said.
"Multiple properties in our office already have offers placed so it seems like buyers are straight back into it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.