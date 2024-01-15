Mental impairment report for alleged ANU stabber 'awaiting finalisation'

The results of a mental impairment report, for a man accused of attempting to murder two women at the Australian National University, is yet to be finalised.
Alex Leonard Ophel, who was 24 at the time of the alleged crimes, faces multiple charges over the September 2023 incident.
They are two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of possessing an object to be used to kill.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Ophel, who remains in custody on remand, was not required to appear when the case was mentioned before a registrar in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
However, one of the alleged victims was present in court with a family member and watched proceedings from the public gallery.
Defence lawyer Tim Sharman said he was "still awaiting finalisation of a mental impairment assessment" which would then need to be served to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Mr Sharman requested the court adjourn the case for about two months.
Police allege Ophel initially hit a male student at the university campus over the head with a frying pan one afternoon in September last year.
That student is said to have run away before Ophel allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old female student "multiple times".
He is then accused of chasing a second 20-year-old female student and stabbing her as well.
Ophel then allegedly punched another male student in the face.
The case is set to return to court in March with Ophel excused from appearing if legally represented.
