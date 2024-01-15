The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mental impairment report for alleged ANU stabber 'awaiting finalisation'

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 15 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The results of a mental impairment report, for a man accused of attempting to murder two women at the Australian National University, is yet to be finalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.