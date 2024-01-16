Music, movies and the Milky Way: What's on this weekend

This weekend sees a varied program of screenings at Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive. Judy & Punch (MA15+, 2019) is a darkly comedic reimagining of the classic marionette characters, told through the lens of puppeteers Judy (former Canberran Mia Wasikowska) and her husband Punch (Damon Herriman). It examines the much bloodier reality of off-stage violence in the anarchic 17th-century town of Seaside. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with writer and director Mirrah Foulkes (an actor who made her feature debut as writer and director with this film) and stars Wasikowska and Herriman. It's on Friday, January 19, at 7pm. Snowtown (MA15+, 2011) is director Justin Kurzel's retelling of the "bodies in the barrels" murders that shocked Adelaide in the late 1990s. Rebel Without a Cause (M, 1955) stars James Dean as a rebellious teenager who keeps getting in trouble. It also stars Natalie Wood as the girl he falls in love with and Sal Mineo as his troubled friend Plato. This was one of only three films in which Dean had a starring role and after his death in a car accident at the age of 24 it established him as a Hollywood legend. It's on Sunday, January 21 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
The Teskey Brothers are coming to the Canberra Theatre as part of The Winding Way Tour in the lead-up to their third studio album, The Winding Way - to be released on June 16. They will be supported by WLSN. They're performing at the Canberra on Saturday January 20 (sold out) and Sunday January 21 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Experience one of the greatest international scientific endeavours in history as you step onto Australia's future site of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescopes in an immersive 360-degree virtual reality cinema experience, narrated by physicist Professor Brian Cox. Travel to the radio-quiet Western Australian outback to explore where one of the world's largest radio telescopes will be capturing the corners of the universe and breaking new ground in astronomical research. Suitable for all audiences, however the virtual reality (VR) headset is recommended for users 13 years and older. It's on at the National Museum of Australia, multiple sessions daily until January 28. Bookings essential. See: nma.gov.au.
Stand-up comedian Daniel Muggleton will be performing his award-winning show How the Whitey Have Fallen on Friday, January 19, at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). On Saturday at 12.30pm, pianist Leo Joseph will take the audience on a whistle-stop tour of the many genres of blues piano as well as performing some of his own tunes. Canberra folk musician Ben Drysdale is turning 42 and to celebrate will take to the stage on Saturday at 3pm (doors 2.30pm). The Sean Wayland Trio - Wayland on keys, Nick McBride on drums and Chris Pound on bass - will perform on Saturday at 6pm (doors 5.30pm). Local band The Burley Griffin, with lead singer and songwriter Evan Buckley, will be on Saturday at 9pm (doors 8.30pm), supported by singer-songwriter CJ Stranger. And on Sunday at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm), the Irish sixth-generation fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands will be performing as part of her first Australian tour. See: smithsalternative.com.
Inspired by her Archie 100 work, Self-portrait with Guardian Spirits, and her other Archibald Prize portraits, Kate Beynon will share some of her Archie insights and guide participants through a family and fur-family painting workshop. You'll use watercolour, gouache and metallic pigments to create your own mini portraits, exploring supernatural elements such as guardian spirits, shape-shifting and talismans. All materials provided. For teens aged 15+ and adults. See: portrait.gov.au.
All Of Us Strangers (MA15+, 105 minutes)
Lonely Londoner Adam (Andrew Scott) develops a relationship with Harry (Paul Mescal) while also finding himself drawn back to his childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.
The Iron Claw (MA15+, 132 minutes)
This biographical drama tells the turbulent story of the Von Erichs, a dynasty of Texas wrestlers, with patriarch Jack "Fritz" Von Erich (Holt McCallany) exerting a lot of pressure on his sons, including Kevin (Zac Efron), with sometimes terrible results.
The Jungle Bunch World Tour (PG, 88 minutes)
Who do you call to help when a mysterious super-villain covers the jungle with pink foam that explodes on contact with water? The Jungle Bunch. This is a sequel to the French animated feature The Jungle Bunch.
Priscilla (M, 113 minutes)
We've had Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, now comes writer-director Sofia Coppola's film adapting Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.
When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) meets rock'n'roll star Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) at a party, sparks fly, and the film charts the ups and downs of their volatile relationship.
The Holdovers (M, 133 minutes)
In this charming, beautifully acted film directed by Alexander Payne (Election) and set in 1970, a misanthropic classics teacher (Paul Giamatti) at a boarding school has to spend the Christmas break supervising a troublemaking student (Dominic Sessa) who can't go home.
Another "holdover" is the the school cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), whose son died in Vietnam, and together the three learn things about themselves and each other. Long, occasionally predictable, but a wonderful character piece.
