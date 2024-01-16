Music, movies and the Milky Way: What's on this weekend

This weekend sees a varied program of screenings at Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive. Judy & Punch (MA15+, 2019) is a darkly comedic reimagining of the classic marionette characters, told through the lens of puppeteers Judy (former Canberran Mia Wasikowska) and her husband Punch (Damon Herriman). It examines the much bloodier reality of off-stage violence in the anarchic 17th-century town of Seaside. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with writer and director Mirrah Foulkes (an actor who made her feature debut as writer and director with this film) and stars Wasikowska and Herriman. It's on Friday, January 19, at 7pm. Snowtown (MA15+, 2011) is director Justin Kurzel's retelling of the "bodies in the barrels" murders that shocked Adelaide in the late 1990s. Rebel Without a Cause (M, 1955) stars James Dean as a rebellious teenager who keeps getting in trouble. It also stars Natalie Wood as the girl he falls in love with and Sal Mineo as his troubled friend Plato. This was one of only three films in which Dean had a starring role and after his death in a car accident at the age of 24 it established him as a Hollywood legend. It's on Sunday, January 21 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.