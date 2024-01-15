Pill testing or sniffer dogs? Two well-intended policies with different outcomes

The existing public survey studies in the Australian contexts highlight the limited deterrent effect of drug dogs and their potential to increase health harms, including overdose, along with social and emotional impacts on individuals. They show that while street-level policing slightly reduces drug possession, it doesn't significantly affect drug purchasing or supply and might inadvertently encourage buying drugs inside the festival. An anonymous survey involving nearly 2000 Australian festival-goers revealed that only about 4 per cent of those who anticipated sniffer dogs being present reported that this deterred them from taking drugs. Punitive drug policing methods lead to behaviours such as pre-loading, internal concealment and panic consumption. In another survey of 1065 festival-goers who had used illicit drugs, 23 per cent admitted to internal concealment to avoid police detection, with 17 per cent engaging in panic consumption. The likelihood of internal concealment was higher among female respondents and those expecting drug detection dogs. Additionally, recent government data suggest a low rate of successful detection through sniffer dogs, with less than 50 per cent accuracy in Victoria and only about 25 per cent in NSW.