The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cheers to that! A Prosecco Nail Bar is opening in Tuggeranong

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
January 15 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prosecco Nail Bar is opening at South.Point in Tuggeranong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Prosecco Nail Bar is opening at South.Point in Tuggeranong. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A fresh manicure and a glass of wine have the making of a great girls' night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.