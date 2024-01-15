Cheers to that! A Prosecco Nail Bar is opening in Tuggeranong

A fresh manicure and a glass of wine have the making of a great girls' night.
It's also the backbone of the upcoming addition to South.Point at Tuggeranong.
The shopping centre's new multimillion-dollar dining and entertainment precinct, "The Point", has seen signage for Prosecco Nail Bar, by Glamorous Nails, in recent days.
It joins the growing trend of hairdressers and barbers - as well as nail salons in other cities - that offer alcoholic beverages to accompany your pamper session.
When it comes to a relaxing pairing, a glass of wine with a pedicure is a no-brainer - but you may just need to be a little more strategic with your sips when it comes to your manicure. Or perhaps ask for a straw.
South.Point's former courtyard area - between the entrances of Target and The Good Guys - also has undercover outdoor seating, two large screens, new food and entertainment venues, and a children's playground that have been added in recent months.
The space is already home to local brands like Fricken Chicken, Phat Panda, and Biteful Kebabs, with Brodburger set to open soon as well.
There's also a plan for a mezzanine beer garden.
Metaphysica Virtual Reality, which offers a range of VR games and adventures, is also calling The Point home.
The precinct is the shopping centre's move to offer a fresh, modern look, with great vibes and a fun entertainment area for people of all ages.
As well as the confirmed offerings, there are also a few spaces within the precinct with yet-to-be-announced occupants.
When the redevelopment was announced in October, South.Point marketing manager Amy Young said that "young people and young families in Tuggeranong have had limited choices for getting together in an easy, casual dining setting with a range of live entertainment and music.
"With the introduction of the Point, they won't need to leave the area to enjoy great food, activities for the kids and experience live entertainment all in the one place," she said.
