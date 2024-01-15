The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Penny Wong unlikely to sway Netanyahu government

By Clive Williams
January 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Penny Wong's visit to Israel presents problems for the Netanyahu coalition government because Benjamin Netanyahu wants to focus VIP visitors on the devastation caused by Hamas in Israel, and not on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza - or the problems caused by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.