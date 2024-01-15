The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Canberra teenager set for showdown with Olympic Games star

By John Salvado
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra rising star is set to go head to head with one of Australian athletics' highest-profile stars at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.