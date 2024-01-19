What happens when women have had enough? And there's a twist better than Gone Girl

How many times do you read headlines about men who are not monsters but commit monstrous acts? Or men who are just guilty of bad sex, not rape? Or men who murder their families, still pillars of the community?
Author Araminta Hall is over it.
"There is still this overriding idea that women are fundamentally wrong and men fundamentally right," she says.
"Women are so often blamed for their own demise - in the wrong place, wearing the wrong clothes, being too drunk, daring to be out alone, not getting out of a violent relationship."
In her latest novel, One of the Good Guys, the women have had enough and decide to turn the tables.
Cole seems like the perfect husband. When his wife Mel leaves him, he's floored. He moves to a small village on the coast where he meets Lennie, a reclusive artist. Then two young women who are walking to protest gendered violence go missing.
Then all the red flags start waving in the wind.
Hall lives in Brighton, in the south of England, with her husband and three teenage children. One of the Good Guys is her fifth novel, each exploring some aspect of gender inequality.
"I'm a feminist and an author so I guess I must be a feminist author," she says.
"I suppose the reason there is always an undercurrent of inequality in my novels is because that is a subject which I am very engaged with and which matters greatly to me."
In her first novel Our Kind of Cruelty (2018), she told the story solely from the perspective of the male character.
"I wanted to show how women are so often not given a voice by literally not giving Verity a voice," she says.
"But I think times have moved on - that book was written pre #metoo - women now do have more of a voice.
"Although I don't want to claim things have radically changed and we're listened to or taken seriously now. The sad truth is that it often takes three or four women saying the same thing for the world at large to really listen to them."
In One of the Good Guys, the story is narrated by Cole, Mel and Lennie, flicking back and forth through time. Unreliable narrators all.
There's a fourth voice too. About a third of the book is written in the form of different types of media, social and traditional.
"Social media has become such a strong voice in our world and it's often an ugly voice, completely unregulated and often mean and sometimes dangerous. Lots of extreme opinions have found an outlet they never would have once had.
"Unfortunately rampant misogyny thrives in this space and it really does seem to influence the way we judge and speak about women."
She does believe there are actual "good guys" out there.
"But the sad truth is we're grateful when men display even small acts of 'goodness'. I hope this is something that's changing, but women of my generation are used to excusing all those little acts of everyday sexism, of pretending to laugh at 'banter', at not being offended.
"Men like Cole appear like a breath of fresh air. But the problem with Cole is that he's so caught up in being a good guy he hasn't really thought about who he is or how he relates to women.
"Also society is so full of praise for men who act 'good'. And because of all of that the bar to be a good man is still incredibly low."
She's always loved authors such as Gillian Flynn, Patricia Highsmith, Barbara Vine, Margaret Attwood and Iris Murdoch. She remembers staying up all night to read Flynn's Gone Girl.
"I do think Gillian re-ignited our love of the twist and, yes, I also think she opened the door to troublesome, even unlikeable characters again."
One of the Good Guys was picked up by Flynn's imprint with Zando publishers. Three of her novels are in development for television and film. Elisabeth Moss' production company bought the rights to Imperfect Women.
