COVID-19 hasn't gone away, it's just being swept under the rug

For reasons unknown far too many people are under the misapprehension that the COVID-19 pandemic is all but over.
Far from it. Infection rates of the current COVID variant JN.1 are soaring, particularly in NSW and Victoria. Yet a majority of people are refusing to to ensure their booster shots are up to date. This is a particular cause for concern in the 75 years plus age group.
People should also be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines in crowded enclosed venues.
Common sense appears to be in short supply.
The failure of the authorities to publicise the need for a sensible response is disappointing.
How many more deaths will be "tolerated" before all the relevant authorities and the media wake from their torpor and start re-educating people and keeping the public informed?
Prevention is always better than cure.
Infectious diseases physician Peter Collignon thinks that COVID-19 will stay with us for another 40 years and that our governments are unlikely to reintroduce mask mandates. Masks and vaccinations are the only way to combat the virus.
I just don't know why when people wear masks these days others assume they already have COVID, not that they are trying to avoid it. We need to encourage mask-wearing, not make it taboo.
I was very disappointed to see Senator David Pocock's naive support for South Africa referring Israel to the International Court of Justice on spurious charges of genocide.
There is only one participant in the current war between Israel and Hamas that is committed to genocide. It's Hamas.
The terror group makes no bones about wishing to kill all the Jewish People in Israel "from the river to the sea".
No people have suffered more from persecution and genocide than the Jewish people. I find it abhorrent that such a serious accusation should be levelled against a people who are fighting for the right to exist against a barbaric and implacable enemy.
In 1982, the Honourable Justice Michael Kirby said: "The loss of power of Parliament to the executive government, to the Prime Minister, and even to the judiciary is probably the most serious institutional issue that faces Australia's democracy".
In 2003, thousands of Australians marched in protest against Australia's illegal (according to United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan) invasion of Iraq.
In 2023, Hans Blix, the chairman of the United Nations Inspection Commission, asked for more time in which to determine the presence of weapons of mass destruction. The was denied by the coalition of the willing.
The Chilcot report found Tony Blair had overplayed evidence of Saddam Hussein's weaponry.
The results? Millions of Iraqis killed, wounded or displaced and trillions of dollars wasted.
More than two decades on, our veterans and their families are still suffering physically, emotionally and mentally.
Do the decision makers share their moral trauma?
In 2024, the decision to commit to war needs a full parliamentary debate. This must be enshrined in law.
Given the current reports of the ADF's long-term difficulty, and increasingly expensive efforts to recruit and retaining staff, why not institute another 457 visa to bring in cut-price and eager foreign workers for these positions?
It works for so many other industries.
Alternatively, we could do a deal with China's People's Liberation Army. They have people to spare.
Just a tram to Woden? Let's be more ambitious. We landlocked Canberrans need an electric train to the South Coast, ideally with branches continuing north to Sydney, and south to the Victoria border.
A bike path alongside would be a fantastic bonus.
Imagine no more stressing in a car or bus because of dangerous roads and then arriving relaxed and - assuming some basic fitness - unloading your bike and possibly a bike trailer and pedalling to your final destination.
Is it too expensive and technically demanding a project?
The potential benefits to tourism, mental and physical health are significant, let alone to the construction industry.
Why would you have someone like Peter Dutton running Australia?
In his latest dog whistle, he says that businesses should let the customers decide what merchandise stores should stock and sell.
Woolworths, however, are doing just that and not stocking Australia Day merchandise as a result of poor sales in past years.
Under Dutton's manifesto, it would seem that businesses have to go broke first before it's clear they have listened to their customers' wishes.
Keep it up, Peter. With every dumb pronouncement you're making, it becomes clearer why you're unfit to lead Australia anywhere.
With the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly considering legalising VAD for children, surely it is time for it to go.
It may have changed the proposed 14-year-old age limit to 18 years in its draft physician assisted suicide legislation, but for how long?
As a former nurse, I am appalled by the assisted suicide juggernaut bull dozing through our nation.
Legislators like these Canberrans always intend the killing to be done by others, never by themselves. In this case, by nurses like me - people who embraced a profession which is about conserving life, promoting health and alleviating suffering.
Suffering can be alleviated without killing the patient. Having satisfied fringe lobbyists, they don't hang around to rectify their mistakes. They leave the medical and nursing profession to cope with this betrayal of their time-honoured ethic, first do no harm.
It's fashionable to dismiss the "slippery slope" argument, when it is demonstrably true. Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews believed there would be "about 12 deaths" in the first year of legalising assisted suicide there. Within only four years, there were 912.
While the deployment of ACT policing to high-risk, anti-social and dangerous events and situations is absolutely essential, this shouldn't detract from the more routine police services.
We expect ACT Policing to control criminal activity on our streets and suburbs.
An interstate correspondent recently bemoaned the lack of police presence in the ACT, particularly RBT and mobile speeding units. I have not been breathalysed since the last century.
I am not criticising the police service; when they do it, they do their job exceptionally well (the recent Summernats campaign for example), but they are conspicuous by their absence.
Better recruitment and retention policies perhaps, similar to the ADF?
What we need is "boots on the ground" all year round.
Sue Dyer asks for information on how the Bushmasters sent to Ukraine are doing (Letters, January 8).
She could view the documentary Forged by Fire.
Chris Uhlman interviewed a medic who travels aboard a Bushmaster and who verified that indeed these vehicles are saving lives.
I think practical, hands-on experience from someone whose life is in danger every day would be more enlightening than a response far from the frontline.
It's scary to think that just over 12 months from now, Trump could be sworn in as President for the second time.
David Warner and Alex Ross should get over themselves. Have you witnessed a bigger ego trip than the one Warner is on?
Big stunts, but modest results so far. I'll never go to one of those games again. Full as they are of fatuous party tricks, it's almost impossible to enjoy the stripped-down, one-dimensional remains of the game.
NAILED IT
Great line from one of the players in Friday night's big bash match: "We are all struggling to claim cab charges, and David Warner arrives in a helicopter". Genius.
Ian Jannaway, Monash
ONLY 49 PER CENT?
I was surprised that in Saturday's poll (Insider Readers Panel, January 13) only 49 per cent of respondents object to Summernats. But if the number was analysed by suburbs, surely 90 per cent of North Canberrans would object. Summernats doesn't affect Tuggeranong as much.
Peter Stanley, Dickson
ISRAEL IS JUSTIFIED
Dr Sue Wareham ("Gaza war posed a test and we're failing" Forum, January 13) complains Israel's actions "dwarf those of Hamas in their lethality and destruction". When your enemy boasts their intention is to annihilate you completely, Israel has little choice.
Bill Deane, Chapman
THE WRONG APPROACH
Sorry, Mokhles Sidden (Letters, January 11) but snakes, lizards, magpies and in fact all animals have every right to a home too. Perhaps some action on foreign investment and negative gearing of millionaires' property portfolios would be far more impactful than trashing our environment further.
Chris Doyle, Gordon
KICKING THE CANS
The clatter of cans just grows louder as the Nationals kick them further down the road ("Nats talk down need for 2035 emissions reduction target", January 10).
Sue Dyer, Downer
RIGHT ON POINT
Re Tom Glassey's article about Summernats (January 10). Tom, you nailed it.
Iven Spicer, Fisher
A STUPID QUESTION?
The answer to the question posed by R. A. Goss (Letters, January 12) re outspoken celebrities is the oft-quoted saying, "it is best to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one's mouth and remove all possible doubt".
Mark Sproat, Lyons
LIFT YOUR GAME
After the Canberra Capitals last two incredible wins, I am disappointed that reporting of the matches on The Canberra Times website does not appear overnight for your readership to enjoy the next morning. I cannot ever imagine the same reporting delay for Raiders or Brumbies matches.
Neil Wilson, Turner
MERCHANTS OF DEATH
The global military materiel market-place is estimated at $US212 billion (2019, Stockholm Peace Research Institute). The US accounts for 40 per cent of the trade. India, a country unable to provide citizens with toilets, is the largest importer. No one in this "business" has "clean hands".
Albert M. White, Queanbeyan, NSW
WHO ARE THE MORONS?
Who are the morons who decided to put a tram down the middle of Northbourne Avenue?
John Holland, Dickson
WHAT'S THE RISK?
Regarding the article "Beyond belief: asbestos in playground mulch at new park" (January 11) is there a chance this has occurred in Canberra also? Has anyone looked?
