Small business accounting tips: 10 ways to keep your finances in order

If you own a small business or plan to set one up, you would know that managing your finances can be a daunting task since many aspects will require your attention. Take it from us, we've made plenty of mistakes and lessons learned from our 15 years in the professional consulting industry and over 7 years running a multi-faceted small business. In this article, we will provide you with the best accounting tips for small businesses.

Key takeaways

Understanding the basics of small business accounting is crucial to the success of your business.

By keeping accurate records and staying on top of your finances, you can make informed business decisions and avoid financial pitfalls.

The best small business accounting tips include using accounting software, hiring a bookkeeper, and developing a budget.

Best accounting tips for small businesses

It can be very difficult to manage your finances as a small business owner. Nonetheless, you may simplify your financial procedures and make wise decisions that will support the expansion of your operations if you have the correct accounting advice. The following are some of our small business accounting tips that will help you along your journey.

Tip 1 - Establish a solid accounting system

Everything comes from a solid, robust, and more or less semi-automated financial system. This entails establishing a budget, putting up a chart of accounts, and maintaining thorough records of every financial activity. Of course, you don't need to do this manually which will be prone to human error. Instead, you can utilise one of the best accounting software packages in Australia to make life easier.

By doing this, you can monitor, track and manage the financial health of your business and base choices on reliable information.

Tip 2 - Separate personal and business finances

This is more for taxation purposes and maintaining a great deal of clarity but maintaining a distinct separation between personal and business finances is essential to small business management. Establishing a specific business bank account gives the organisation a unique financial identity. This division makes keeping track of finances easier by keeping commercial and personal transactions apart from each other's costs and income. This shields personal assets from company liabilities in addition to helping to keep documents organised and simplifying tax filings.

Tip 3 - Regularly reconcile your accounts

An essential checkpoint is the monthly reconciliation of accounting records and bank statements. By quickly detecting inconsistencies, mistakes, or unauthorised transactions, this procedure guarantees accuracy and errors can be rectified sooner rather than at the last minute. Businesses can protect the accuracy of their financial reporting and quickly address any irregularities found by doing routine reconciliations.

Tip 4 - Track expenses and cashflow diligently

Tracking your business expenses diligently is essential to keep your finances in order. This includes keeping receipts, invoices, and other documentation for all business expenses. By doing so, you can claim deductions and reduce your tax liability. Depending on the size of your small business, you may choose to dedicate an hour per fortnight to complete this or engage a colleague on a more frequent basis (e.g. weekly) if your business is larger.

Tight cash flow management is essential to a successful firm. Monitoring incoming revenue and outgoing expenses on a regular basis enables an instant evaluation of the financial well-being of the business. Businesses can predict possible cash shortages by constantly monitoring their accounts receivable and payable, allowing them to take proactive steps to manage and alleviate such problems.

Tip 5 - Prompt invoicing and payment follow-ups

This is more important than you might think. Maintaining a consistent cash flow requires prompt invoicing and continuous follow-ups on payments. Sending invoices as soon as services are completed or items are delivered establishes the schedule for prompt payment. Following up on past-due payments with consistency and courtesy helps to avoid protracted delays and maintain a strong cash flow, which is vital to the operation and expansion of the firm.

Promptly invoicing parties and ensuring someone is following up on late payments also says you run a tight ship and this will be positively recognised within your industry and colleagues alike.

Tip 6 - Understand your tax obligations

Compliance and financial planning depend on staying up to date on tax requirements, deadlines, and changing tax rules. Acquiring knowledge of tax code modifications and deductible expenses guarantees that businesses optimise their tax advantages while averting penalties and legal complications. Consulting with tax accountants, especially ahead of time and not at the last minute, will help immensely when it comes to proper compliance with tax regulations and minimising risk.

Tip 7 - Monitor key financial metrics

Making informed judgements requires keeping an eye on important financial variables including cash flow, profit and loss, and balance sheet. These metrics are some of the first ones you need to watch but there will be more depending on how your business operates. For example, if you run a larger small business, then the average number of days waiting for invoices to be paid could be seen as a key metric by some. You can then determine whether areas require cost-cutting measures or increased resource allocation.

Tip 8 - Understand and plan for expenses

Planning for major expenses such as small business start-up costs, taxes, rent, and equipment upgrades is crucial to avoid cash flow problems. This means setting aside funds for these expenses and creating a budget that includes them. Essentially, this all comes down to having a great understanding of where your financials are at.

However, small business owners who manage a relatively young operation may need some time to fully understand what expenses might occur during the financial year (and those that might unexpectedly come up). This can be partially alleviated by talking to a more experienced person in your professional network and hearing about their journey and experiences.

Tip 9 - Keep detailed records

It is essential to keep precise and organised financial records. This includes an extensive file of bank statements, tax returns, invoices, and receipts. In addition to making audits run more smoothly, the thorough documentation offers a transparent financial picture that is necessary for making well-informed decisions, formulating strategies, and evaluating the financial trajectory of the company.

Tip 10 - Invest in professional advice

Apart from utilising accounting software, having a sound understanding of your financials, and knowing how your business works, getting advice and buy-in from relevant professionals will be worth its weight in gold. Simply put, you won't know everything and that's ok. But having a small business is also a learning journey and enlisting help from knowledgeable people will go a long way.

Hiring a bookkeeper or accountant adds their professional knowledge to the mix. By handing financial problems to knowledgeable professionals, their guidance guarantees compliance with financial requirements, provides strategic financial counsel, and frees up business owners to concentrate on their core competencies.

Why you should maintain sound financial practices

You're more likely to be financially stable

A comprehensive picture of your company's financial situation and progress is provided by a well-managed financial system, which goes a long way to providing stability. This clarity aids in long- and short-term planning, emergency preparedness, and upholding a sound financial base.

You can make informed decisions

Making well-informed decisions is aided by having accurate financial data - you can't make good decisions if you don't know where your money went to. Understanding the company's financial situation helps to make sure that decisions about hiring and investment opportunities are grounded in factual information rather than conjecture.

Cash flow is better

Efficient cash flow management is made possible by sound finance control procedures such as prompt invoicing and ensuring bills are paid. This entails keeping an eye on when revenue and expenses come in, making sure there's enough liquid capital on hand to satisfy necessities, avoiding cash flow problems, and optimising resources for development and expansion.

You minimise regulatory compliance risks

Robust financial control procedures guarantee adherence to diverse financial mandates, tax legislation, and accounting principles. Following these guidelines helps a company stay out of difficulty with the law, avoid penalties, and keep its good name in the sector.

Cost efficiencies can be realised

Frequent financial data analysis aids in locating areas where cost-saving measures can be implemented. By identifying wasteful spending or inefficiencies, companies can strategically cut costs without sacrificing output or quality. Realising monetary efficiencies is one of the better accounting tips to minimise cash flow problems.

Enhanced credibility

The credibility and reputation of the small business and you as the owner or manager are increased by keeping accurate financial records and practising prudent financial management. In the eyes of potential partners, lenders, investors, and others, a well-managed financial system breeds confidence and trust, and this is nothing but a good thing.

Early detection of issues

Keeping thorough financial records makes it possible to identify inconsistencies, mistakes, or new financial problems early on. Early detection of these problems allows for timely remediation, preventing little concerns from growing into major financial crises.

It enables better planning

Creating realistic goals and strategic strategies requires having a comprehensive understanding of the financial situation. Setting attainable goals and modifying plans to address unanticipated obstacles or changes in the market are made easier when one is aware of the business's financial strengths and shortcomings.

Facilitates growth

When looking for money or investing, sound financial control procedures are vital. Well-managed finances and thorough financial records give prospective lenders or investors faith in the company's capacity to use funds wisely, which promotes development and expansion prospects.

You will sleep better at night

In the end, small business owners can feel more at ease knowing that their financial controls are being upheld, especially if they have integrated software to automate financial processes. It frees them up from having to worry about financial mismanagement or compliance problems so they can concentrate on growing their business, cultivating customer connections, and investigating new opportunities.

The risks of not maintaining a healthy financial system

It can lead to cash flow issues

Inconsistent cash flow management can be caused by inadequate financial procedures. Payroll requirements, supplier payments, and other operating costs may become tough as a result. Long-term cash flow problems may endanger the viability of the company.

Poor decision-making

Without reliable financial data, business decisions become speculative rather than data-driven. This could lead to investing in the wrong areas, hiring when not financially viable, or missing opportunities due to a lack of understanding of the business's financial health.

Regulatory non-compliance

Penalties, fines, and even legal action may follow from bad financial practices that cause one to disregard tax rules, accounting standards, or legal obligations. It may cause financial difficulties and damage the company's reputation.

Inefficient use of resources

Financial supervision is necessary to prevent resource misallocation. Investing excessively in some areas while ignoring important facets of the company might cause inefficiencies and impede growth as a whole.

Lack of transparency

Stakeholders may become suspicious of financial reporting that is inaccurate or lacking because of bad procedures. Partners, creditors, or investors can stop believing in the management of the company, which would hurt prospects for new partnerships.

It's harder to secure financing

When contemplating supplying funding, investors and financial institutions demand comprehensive financial records and proof of responsible financial management. Bad financial practices can make it difficult to get funding, which can impede the expansion or recovery of a corporation.

Added stress

Inequalities in financial transactions or fluctuations in the economy can cause tension in relationships with partners, clients, or suppliers. Unreliable financial promises or late payments brought on by unethical activity can undermine collaboration and confidence.

Inability to forecast and plan

It is challenging to foresee and plan for the future when financial data is inaccurate. Without a thorough grasp of financial trends and patterns, companies may find it difficult to predict changes in the market or adequately plan for expansion.

Understanding the Basics of Small Business Accounting

Knowing the fundamentals of accounting as a small business owner is essential to the success of your enterprise. You can stay in compliance with tax laws, manage your money, and make wise business decisions with the support of proper accounting. We'll go over the most important small business accounting topics in this part.

Setting up your accounting system

In small business accounting, the first step is to set up your accounting system and getting outside help for this is encouraged. This entails deciding which accounting system to use, creating your chart of accounts, and choosing accounting software. How your business monitors income and expenses will depend on the accounting system you select. Cash-based accounting and accrual accounting are the two most widely used methods. Cash-based accounting records income and expenses as they are received or paid, as opposed to accrual accounting, which monitors income and expenses as they are earned or incurred.

When choosing accounting software, keep your budget and business requirements in mind. Look for software that can handle billing, spending tracking, and financial reporting. QuickBooks and Xero are popular options for small businesses.

A chart of accounts is a list of all the accounts you will use to record the financial activities of your business. Your chart of accounts must be set up correctly to ensure accurate financial reporting.

Understanding financial statements

Financial statements are reports that show your company's financial performance. The three main financial statements are the cash flow statement, income statement, and balance sheet. The balance sheet shows your company's equity, liabilities, and assets at a specific point in time. A timeline of your company's receipts, expenses, and profit or loss is provided by the income statement. A timeline of your company's cash inflows and outflows is provided by the cash flow statement.

Making informed business decisions and keeping an eye on your company's financial health depend on your ability to understand financial statements. Financial statements can be used to pinpoint areas for revenue growth, cost reduction, or cash flow improvement.

The Importance of bookkeeping

The practice of documenting the financial operations of your company is known as bookkeeping. It entails maintaining correct records, tracking revenue and expenses, and reconciling bank accounts. Accurate financial reporting and tax compliance depend on good recordkeeping.

Accounting software can help make bookkeeping simpler. This can give you access to real-time financial data and assist you in automating business duties like tracking expenses and creating invoices. To prevent misunderstandings and guarantee proper financial reporting, it's also critical to keep your personal and business finances apart.

Bookkeeping strategies

Small business owners should use a few essential bookkeeping strategies to maintain their financial stability. Keeping a record of all financial transactions, including purchases, expenses, and payments, is crucial. For this, accounting software designed specifically for small businesses such as MYOB may be utilised. Second, it's critical to routinely reconcile bank accounts and credit card bills to ensure that all transactions have been appropriately documented. This can help identify any errors or discrepancies early on so they can be corrected before they get worse.

Another essential bookkeeping strategy is to keep personal and business finances separate. This means opening a separate bank account just for the business and using it exclusively for financial transactions. This can make it easier to keep track of income and expenses and help avoid confusion at tax time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What essential bookkeeping strategies should small businesses employ?

Small business owners must give careful bookkeeping priority. They should use specialised accounting software to regularly document all financial transactions. It is essential to regularly reconcile credit card and bank statements since doing so ensures accurate financial records, helps identify errors early, and resolves discrepancies quickly.

How can daily accounting practices benefit a small business?

Daily accounting practices can benefit small businesses in several ways. Firstly, keeping track of income and expenses daily can help to identify any potential cash flow problems early on. This can help to avoid any late payments or missed deadlines, which can harm the business.

Secondly, daily accounting practices can help to ensure that all financial transactions are recorded accurately. This can help to avoid any errors or discrepancies that could lead to problems down the line.