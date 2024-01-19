The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Ghost story is full of emotion

By Cris Kennedy
January 20 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All of Us Strangers

MA15+ 105 minutes

Five stars

There's a moment that happens as a camera lens changes its focus, moving from foreground to background, where both parts of the image appear to soften and await resolution.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.