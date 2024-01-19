Ghost story is full of emotion

There's a moment that happens as a camera lens changes its focus, moving from foreground to background, where both parts of the image appear to soften and await resolution.
That's the space British writer-director Andrew Haigh inhabits with this intriguing and very emotional film.
Adam (Andrew Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal) have both moved into a posh new apartment building with spectacular views of London, the first two tenants to do so.
The men have seen each other around the eerily quiet building and one day Harry comes knocking on Adam's door, lonely and looking for company.
Adam is a screenwriter, used to his own company and a little intimidated by the open honesty of his Irish neighbour. He initially rebuffs the invitation.
Adam is working on a nostalgic piece, set in the late 1980s, around the time he lost his parents to a car accident. This might be what compels him to take the train to his regional town and pay a visit to the house he grew up in.
What he finds, most unexpectedly, are his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), still the age they were when they died, living in the home, its old furniture back in its place.
Mum and Dad seem to be aware of the time that has passed - of course because their 12-year-old son is now a man in his 40s - and aware that they've not been around for Adam's maturing to adulthood.
The visit is warm and emotional, so much love and reassurance passing between the family members, and Adam is sent on his way promising to come visiting again.
Buzzing from this unusual experience, Adam finds his neighbour and takes him up on the offer of company.
With Harry in his bed at home, Adam makes repeat visits to Mum and Dad, unwrapping decades of unshared stories, choked emotions and the resentment felt by a child left behind.
I was being both literal and metaphorical talking about the blurred space between foreground and background.
Haigh keeps us guessing where his screenplay is going by never settling on his point of focus, moving our gaze and imaging what it is we're not seeing.
Those who have lost parents, lost loved ones, will feel quite rawly this opportunity the characters have to say things to each other. Despite having had decades to process the emotions, being your authentic self to the people that mean the most to you is hard, and words are difficult.
All of the performances are very good, very nuanced, but there is a punch in the guts moment as Foy sings along to the Pet Shop Boys cover of Elvis Presley's You Were Always On My Mind, sneaking a tear-filled eye at her grown son in grief at the years they all lost.
Bell's Dad gets a similarly revealing and cathartic moment with his son, a ghost of a father expressing his own grief for the warmth he never allowed his son while alive.
Haigh made a mark with the 2011 film Weekend, a small but punchy film about a weekend hookup and went on to direct the bulk of the queer series Looking. His strength is the conversational interplay between characters. His screenplay is as clever for the words said, as those unsaid, again back to that idea of awaiting the focus to resolve. Haigh works from Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers, turning it into a queer ghost story.
Cinematographer Jamie Ramsay is a co-conspirator in establishing us in the ephemeral world between focus, moving us around the characters as we imagine where we actually are and where this mystery is going.
The music choices - Pet Shop Boys, Frankie Goes to Hollywood - evoke the ghosts of our own teen years, mine anyways.
