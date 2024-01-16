The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why is there so little appetite for charity in the Lucky Country?

By Denis Moriarty
January 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now I've had time to think about it, I suggest that the only good thing about losing the Voice referendum 40 to 60 is that it renders arguments about what the "yes" campaign should have done differently more or less irrelevant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.