Why is there so little appetite for charity in the Lucky Country?

We activists can make the argument that paying attention to our concerns will save money in the long run - that dealing with global warming now will be cheaper than dealing with its consequences later, or that building homes for the homeless is better all round than dealing with them on the street, or, indeed, that it's more effective to give Indigenous people control over their own affairs, but because we're looking into our own corners we're missing the real objection, which isn't a practical one - "Why are you talking about them when you could be talking about me?"