The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Two LA flights diverted to Canberra after Sydney failure

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 15 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two passenger flights landed in Canberra on Monday morning because they couldn't land at their scheduled destination of Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.