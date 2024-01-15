Canberra footy community rocked by death of former AFL star

The tight-knit Canberra AFL community has been rocked by the sudden death of former Ainslie star Rowan Andrews.
Tributes for Andrews flowed over the weekend after the 38-year-old died in Melbourne on Friday.
"The Ainslie Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rowan 'Rooster' Andrews," the Canberra team said in a statement on social media.
"Rowan joined the Ainslie Football Club in 2009 and made an instant impact not only with his uncompromising training habits, but his fearless and tough way of playing football in the ruck.
"He led the way and set the tone for many games."
The Tasmanian product was selected in the rookie draft by the Adelaide Crows in 2003, and spent two years trying to crack the senior squad.
He later played in the SANFL for Glenelg but after his AFL dream didn't eventuate Andrews returned to Tasmania to play in the VFL, before he was brought to the capital to compete in the NEAFL.
Still in his early 20s at the time, Andrews played a pivotal role in leading the Tri Colours to the 2010 premiership, ending a 13-year title drought, and he won with the team again in 2011.
With his wife Alice and two sons, Andrews was back in Canberra in July just last year to be honoured as a 'Homecoming Hero', doing the coin toss and addressing his former team before they played Eastlake in the first grade competition.
Andrews played between 2009-2013 for Ainslie before shoulder injuries forced his footy retirement.
He later relocated to Melbourne where he became a police officer and had a brief comeback stint with Ainslie in 2015.
Several other clubs Andrews played for interstate shared heartfelt condolences after the tragic news, and in Melbourne and Canberra he was honoured at small gatherings.
