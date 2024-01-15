Stitch in time: 200-year-old quilt leads new NGA exhibition

Almost 200 years ago, a group of women on a British convict ship bound for Australia hand-stitched about 3000 pieces of material from 400 different fabrics to create The Rajah quilt.
Today, not only has it survived the test of time, but it is now considered to be one of Australia's most significant textiles.
It is also the most requested work in the National Gallery of Australia's collection. Those who have been waiting to see this piece of history, need not wait very much longer. It will be one of the key elements in the upcoming exhibition, A Century of Quilts.
"The circumstances in which The Rajah quilt was made, as well as the wonderful condition that it remains in still today, makes it both historically important as well as an extraordinary work of art," National Gallery curator of Australian art Simeran Maxwell said
"The Rajah quilt is a pieced-medallion style quilt, hand stitched from over 16 metres of fabric by, in many cases, inexperienced sewers under exceptional conditions. The enormous size, age and also fabrics used has left the textile in a particularly fragile state. It is for this reason the National Gallery restricts the amount of time it is on display."
Named after the ship it was made on, The Rajah quilt is the only known surviving convict shipboard quilt.
At 325 centimetres by 337 centimetres in size, it has been a consistent subject of study in colonial life since its rediscovery in 1987. An inscription along the border of the work reveals the circumstances under which the creators were placed.
"To the ladies of the convict ship committee, this quilt worked by the convicts of the ship Rajah during their voyage to van Dieman's Land is presented as a testimony of the gratitude with which they remember their exertions for their welfare while in England and during their passage and also as a proof that they have not neglected the ladies kind admonitions of being industrious," it reads.
Opening March 16, A Century of Quilts provides an opportunity to see a special collection of National Gallery textiles which showcases the imaginative artistic expression of women from 1840 to 1940.
The exhibition features 22 works, demonstrating the creativity and innovation of techniques in Australian quilt making, as well as the ingenuity of their makers, many of whom endured financial hardships, geographic isolation, or poor health.
"Quilts and textile art are not just stitched fabric, they are woven narratives that tell the tales of cultures, emotions, and shared human experiences. In the intricate patterns and vibrant hues, we find a language that transcends time, connecting generations and communities,' Maxwell said.
"Several works in this exhibition stand as a testament to the unrecognised communal work of women, who often came together to create works to be passed down through generations and act as touchstones of remembrance. Enduring the harshness of time, these works weave a tangible link to this country's early societies and the women who made them."
A Century of Quilts will also feature works by First Nations artists, illustrating the cultural diversity of quilting in Australia.
"A contemporary possum skin cloak and cloak designs have been included in the exhibition," Maxwell said.
"Historical examples are incredibly rare, and audiences will be able to consider these more recent works in the context of Australian quilt history as they demonstrate renewal of tradition and bring new understanding to the variety of practise in quilt making."
This exhibition is part of the National Gallery's Know My Name initiative which celebrates the work of all women artists.
A Century of Quilts is a free exhibition and is on at the National Gallery from March 16 to August 25.
