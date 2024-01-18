Drones will light up our night sky

This ACT HUB forum presented by Everyman Theatre in conjunction with the company's upcoming production of Queers presents a conversation with Joel Horwood and three queer Canberra storytellers: Emma Batchelor, author of Now That I See You; Dylan Van Den Berg, writer of Whitefella Yella Tree; and Kaya Wilson, author of As Beautiful As Any Other. It's free and on at ACT HUB (the old Causeway Hall), 14 Spinifex Street, Kingston, on February 8 at 6pm for 6.30pm. For more information, visit acthub.com.au.