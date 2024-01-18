Drones will light up our night sky

Canberra Glassworks' first 2024 exhibition is this solo show from the 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Nicholas Burridge.
The Melbourne artist developed and explored naturally formed glass, where heat and pressure was applied to basalt, to form obsidian. Built Geologies will be opened on Saturday, January 20, at 4pm by Canberra artist Dr Jacqueline Bradley, a lecturer at the National Art School, Sydney. Nicholas Burridge is a Melbourne based multi-disciplinary artist. It will continue until February 25. See: canberraglassworks.com.
In Flight: Drone SkyShow and Night Markets, Canberra's sky will be transformed into a canvas of lights, as 600 drones tell a trilogy of stories, blending art, technology, and cultural narrative in a breathtaking display. You can also explore the vibrant night markets with multicultural cuisines, locally made arts and crafts, and live performances from musicians and roving entertainers.
No tickets are required for this free community event but registration (eventbrite.com.au) will give you event updates. It's on at Commonwealth Place on January 25 to 27 from 5pm to 11pm. More information: nca.gov.au.
The Canberra Men's Choir invites men of all ages and musical backgrounds to join them for an Open Night on Monday, February 5, at the Harmonie German Club's auditorium, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, from 7.30pm. It is a non-audition choir.
With a diverse membership ranging from their 20s to the 80s, the choir sings opera, jazz, and popular music, predominantly in four-part harmony.
See: canberramenschoir.weebly.com, email canberramenschoir@gmail.com, or phone Kerry Groves on 0405093786.
On Sunday, January 28, at 1.30 for 2pm, start 2024 in poetic style at Binalong Arts Group's first A Brush With Poetry free open mic soirée for the year. Spend a Sunday afternoon soaking up contemporary and traditional voices. Enjoy the ambience of Café on Queen, 15 Queen St, Binalong. Text 0401 289 178 for more information. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
The first show of 2024 sees Maltese-Australian comedian Jacqueline Mifsud performing live in Canberra. Mifsu will be on stage at Gang Gang, 4/2 Frencham Place, Downer, on Wednesday, January 24, at 7pm. See: events.humanitix.com/
This ACT HUB forum presented by Everyman Theatre in conjunction with the company's upcoming production of Queers presents a conversation with Joel Horwood and three queer Canberra storytellers: Emma Batchelor, author of Now That I See You; Dylan Van Den Berg, writer of Whitefella Yella Tree; and Kaya Wilson, author of As Beautiful As Any Other. It's free and on at ACT HUB (the old Causeway Hall), 14 Spinifex Street, Kingston, on February 8 at 6pm for 6.30pm. For more information, visit acthub.com.au.
