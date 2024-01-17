Another 272 apartments on the way for Belconnen

A new development in Belconnen could bring another 272 new apartments to the town centre, if newly lodged plans get the green light.
The developers behind the estimated $112 million project say they are considering a new approach to resident parking and will steer clear of "fad spaces" in the development.
The proposal includes building two new towers, 20 and 27 storeys tall, above five levels of basement parking on the corner of Cameron Avenue and Eastern Valley Way.
NDH, a joint venture partnership between Evri Group and KDN Group, has submitted a development application with the ACT planning authority for the project.
The plans are the next stage in the group's Linq development. Stage one, which includes two nine-storey apartment buildings, was completed in 2015.
The current proposal is for the first two buildings, stage 2A, while another two towers are planned in stage 2B.
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses, are proposed across the two towers. Five serviced apartments are also planned for level one and one commercial unit, ideal for a cafe or retain space, on the ground floor.
The design includes a mix of pre-cast concrete and brick in contrasting dark red and off-white colours.
Stewart Architecture has designed the buildings with a goal to bring "warm, textured finishes together with native landscaping" to create a high-density urban village.
"These are quality buildings with a sense of solidity and privacy," Stewart Architecture practice principal Marcus Graham said.
"By limiting the extent of glazing, we are not only creating comfortable, private dwellings that feel good from the inside, but we are reducing energy bills by reducing reliance on mechanical heating and cooling."
Community members were invited to have their say on the development in 2023 during the consultation process.
Five groups submitted feedback, including the executive committee of the neighbouring Linq stage one apartments.
The group said the height and bulk of the proposed development would "significantly interfere" with the character of Linq stage one and create overshadowing.
An alternative proposal of no more than 22 storeys would be preferred, the group said.
In response the developer said shadow assessments had shown the proposed buildings would not create "a significant increased shadowing in comparison to what is already there".
The developer will consider a new parking system with a goal to create "greater flexibility and equal opportunity to surplus parking", Evri Group development manager Rob Speight said.
Each buyer would receive one car park as part of their apartment purchase. They could then approach the body corporate to license additional spaces.
"Additionally, any unit that is not using their space may donate it to the pool and receive a credit on their strata levies," Mr Speight said.
The idea was to create an efficient parking system, rather than see car parks go unused, he said.
Across five basement levels and the ground floor, 340 car spaces are included in the plans.
The development's location in the town centre will encourage the use of public transport and active travel, reducing the amount of car spaces required, the application states.
Mr Speight said the group wanted to avoid a "cookie-cutter apartment block".
"NDH have invested strongly in common property and amenity spaces, but with an eye on maintaining reasonable strata levies and steering clear of the creation of fad spaces," he said.
Instead, the group has included spaces it hopes will be practical for residents such as a bookable kitchen, gym and fitness rooms, work-from-home lounge areas and oversized building management and storage areas.
The application also seeks approval to remove 14 protected trees on the block, however all trees on the street boundaries would be retained.
Mr Speight said deep-soil landscaping was a key investment in the first stage of Linq to promote the growth of large trees. It will be a priority again in the next stage of the development, he said.
"The outcome is a shaded, lush, green space in the middle of the complex," he said.
NDH hopes to receive approval by the second quarter of 2024 and would begin construction immediately for completion by 2027.
Public feedback on the development application closes on February 5.
