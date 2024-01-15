The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

A good news story from happier times

By The Canberra Times
January 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world was very different 23 years ago. September 11 had not yet happened, Sydney was on the cusp of the most successful Olympics in history and, a decade on from the fall of the Berlin wall, the West was still enjoying the "peace dividend".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.