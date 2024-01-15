A good news story from happier times

The world was very different 23 years ago. September 11 had not yet happened, Sydney was on the cusp of the most successful Olympics in history and, a decade on from the fall of the Berlin wall, the West was still enjoying the "peace dividend".
The Irish "troubles" had been resolved peacefully, Donald Trump was just a property mogul - not yet even a reality television "star" - and Xi Jinping was a middle ranked Chinese political apparatchik.
Vladimir Putin was regarded as a potential friend by NATO members, Ukraine's territorial integrity was intact and there was even talk of a two-state solution in Palestine.
The new millennium, despite quibbles over the date on which it should have been observed, had opened with a sense of hope and optimism and more thoughtful souls were quietly celebrating the end of what was labelled by historians as "the century of violence" and hoping for something better. Even the "millennium bug" had turned out to be squib.
It was a time when almost anything seemed possible.
That certainly turned out to be the case when a young Danish visitor to Sydney for the Olympics was smitten by a beautiful Tasmanian lass over drinks at the Slip Inn.
He, of course, was Prince Frederik of Denmark - the incognito heir to the throne at the heart of the action in one of Shakespeare's most famous plays.
She was Mary Donaldson, a public school educated, down-to-earth Powderfinger fan and real estate agent.
It was a Cinderella story that made Pretty Woman pale by comparison and which saw two nations take a woman who became an accidental princess to their hearts.
Less than a year later there were media reports circulating that "Sydney real estate agent Mary Donaldson, 28, has been identified as the 'mystery woman' who has captured the prince's [Prince Frederik] heart from the other side of the world".
One paper, which reported the prince was "head over heels in love" couldn't resist its own pop culture reference remarking that "there's something about Mary".
The past 20 years have been a busy time for the royal couple. Mary, who reportedly put in a massive amount of work to prepare for her role as the wife of the man born to be king, has mastered court etiquette and learnt to speak perfect Danish.
A regular on Vanity Fair's "best dressed" list, she is a fashion icon well known for showcasing Danish and Australian designers, and played a role in fostering strong commercial ties between Australia and Denmark.
She has even been credited by some with helping along last July's Australia Denmark Strategic Partnership agreement. Not a bad effort for a woman who once put the butter on her bread by selling apartments in the harbour city.
All of this has been achieved while bringing up the couple's four children, Christian, 18, Isabella, 16, and twins Vincent and Josephine, 13. Talk about an heir and some spares.
This remarkable story began a new chapter on the weekend when Frederik was crowned the King of Denmark. Mary - now Queen Mary - is the first Australian ever to become a Queen Consort.
Susan Cullen Ward, the first Australian to have married into the purple when she wed the exiled Crown Prince Leka of Albania in 1975, never became a queen.
While there will, of course, be some who pooh-pooh the attention being paid to Queen Mary and her newly minted King they will probably be in the minority.
For millions in Denmark and Australia this is a happy distraction from the challenges they, and the rest of the world, face daily.
May the couple live happily ever after.
