Four new electric vehicle charging bays available at Casey

By Staff Reporters
January 16 2024 - 8:39am
Electric vehicle owners will be able to stop and fuel their cars in Casey with four new charging bays powered by two DC fast chargers coming online at Casey Market Town.

