Four new electric vehicle charging bays available at Casey

Electric vehicle owners will be able to stop and fuel their cars in Casey with four new charging bays powered by two DC fast chargers coming online at Casey Market Town.
Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said the DC fast chargers from the Evie Network were the first in the area.
"The new chargers in Casey are suitable for all types of EVs with CCS2 and CHAdeMO plugs both available, so anyone can use them," he said.
"They're conveniently located in Casey Market Town for drivers to charge their EV while they do their shopping."
Evie Networks chief executive Chris Mills said the new sites double the number of Evie chargers in the Gungahlin region.
Mr Rattenbury welcomed the initiative from Casey Market Town to host the chargers and encouraged other businesses to do so as well.
This brings the total number of charging bays in the territory to 160, with 135 chargers across both privately and government funded sites.
Mr Rattenbury said more will be coming online this year, with the territory aiming to have 180 chargers going by 2025.
He told the ABC on Tuesday that the government funded 46 public charging bays in the territory "so we're starting to catch up".
"I haven't heard the complaint about charging availability so much. I think we're making good progress," he said.
Mr Rattenbury added that multi-site models were the key to future charging.
"People are decreasingly, I think, worried about range anxiety, which is the big thing in EVs, and more worried about what's essentially called availability anxiety," he said.
He said the multi bay charging site at the Mint at Deakin has "quickly become one of the most heavily utilised charging stations in all of Australia".
It comes as the ACT leads the country in EV ownership.
Mr Rattenbury said last year, 17 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in the ACT were zero emissions vehicles. He is expecting that figure to increase this year.
"We're continuing to support Canberrans with the transition to zero emissions vehicles through stamp duty exemptions, free registration, and interest free loans so that you can make your next choice electric," he said.
"This is all part of our commitment to reduce transport emissions, which currently make up over 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the ACT, as we electrify our city's transport system and transition away from fossil fuels towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2045."
