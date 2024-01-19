Chic new extension creates connections for a modern family

The important ritual of eating dinner together every night was key in this Canberran alteration and extension project, designed and executed by Michael Mckeon Architecture and Eight Building Group.
According to Mckeon, the design brief was to renovate and extend the existing home, and prioritise more living space, outdoor space and the connections between them. The busy family of four enjoy cooking, entertaining and gardening, and the original house had the right 'bones' to fix-up and extend.
It was important to the owners that locally and sustainably-sourced materials be used, in particular recycled timber. Mixed ash was therefore selected for the timber wall battens, sliding door and timber flooring.
The builders and architect worked closely with the recycled timber experts at Thor's Hammer, to customise and fabricate a tongue and groove board with vertical grooves to make the batten wall. A large sliding door between the kitchen and dining room was produced to match the batten wall.
McKeon notes that the timber has became the hero of the home, connecting rooms, softening corners and warming the internal spaces.
In addition to the timber cladding, brick was used for the floor and internal walls of the kitchen and living room extension. Selected for durability and to act as a thermal mass during winter, it absorbs the morning sun and releases it during the day.
McKeon says the home is a testament to the skill and care of those who collectively brought it to life, allowing the family to enjoy this warm and inviting space for years to come.
