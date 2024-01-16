'My son was in the car': Gunman admits shooting vehicle during feud

A man has admitted to shooting a car, that was carrying a child, and telling the victim he was feuding with: "Next time ... I won't f---ing miss."
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Chris James Payne pleaded guilty to one count of discharging loaded arms at a person.
Prosecutor Marcus Dyason said he expected two other charges to be withdrawn after sentencing proceedings.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker ordered a pre-sentence report and an intensive correction order assessment for the 36-year-old.
Agreed facts state on May 25, 2023, the victim was contacted by a man known as "Chilli" about the sale of a motorcycle.
They arranged to meet at a home on Forbes Street in Turner.
"Chilli" was also going to help settle a feud between the victim and Payne, who believed the other man owed him money.
About 3.30am the male victim, his partner and their infant child arrived in a blue Mazda 3.
While "Chilli" was in the bathroom, the victim went outside to his car.
He saw three people emerge from behind some bushes and come towards him.
One of the people was Payne, who was holding a .22 calibre rifle.
The victim "knew something wasn't right" and reacted by telling his partner, who had got out of the car to tend to their son, to get back into the Mazda.
The woman rushed back into the car and the victim hopped into the driver's seat and took off.
As they fled, Payne is said to have raised the rifle and fired it at the driver.
As the victim accelerated towards Condamine Street, he heard the sound of a rifle fire, "and observed a flash of light emanating from the muzzle of the firearm".
The bullet ricocheted off the car, causing the victim to duck and drive into a gutter, which popped a tyre.
Shortly afterwards, in a recorded phone call with Payne, the victim said: "My son was in the f---ing car and you want to f---ing shoot at it."
During the call, Payne stated: "Wake the f--- up, wake the f--- up, next time if I do I won't f---ing miss, you got me c---."
Payne remains in custody on remand and is set to face the start of sentencing in March.
