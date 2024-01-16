Smith's move to the top of the order makes this a Test worth watching

Looking for a reason to be excited about Australia's two-Test series against a weakened West Indies outfit? You'll find it in the first column of the Adelaide Oval scoreboard.
That's where you'll see Messrs Smith and Khawaja, a shiny new pair atop the Australian batting order.
Steve Smith partners Usman Khawaja on Wednesday as selectors try to fill the void left by one of the most devastating openers of all time following David Warner's stirring SCG farewell.
Smith's move to the top marks his third coming as a Test cricketer, far removed from his Test debut as a leg-spinner batting at No.8 during a 2010 series against Pakistan at Lord's.
Before he was plundering runs from Perth to Pune and giving bowlers nightmares with every extravagant movement and unorthodox shot, there was Smith, the leg-spinning all-rounder shoehorned into a team already including three of Australia's greatest batters in Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey.
Now he finds himself on the cusp of doing something none of them could by becoming the fastest man to reach 10,000 Test runs.
All signs point to Smith soon joining Ponting [13,378], Allan Border [11,174] and Steve Waugh [10,927] as the fourth Australian in one of Test cricket's most exclusive clubs.
And he could do it quicker than anyone in the game's history. So if you're looking for a reason to be excited about Test cricket in the middle of January against a West Indies team which barely resembles a side capable of rattling the cage, Smith is your guy.
It took Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara 195 innings to reach 10,000 Test runs. Ponting got there in 196.
Smith has 9514 runs from 187 Test innings - meaning he will need to score 486 runs in his next seven knocks to become the fastest man to enter the 10,000 club.
If you need some convincing about Smith's ability to get there - he averages 150.4 against the West Indies, and 106.2 when walking to the wicket in the first two overs.
That figure adds more weight to the notion Smith hates sitting around waiting to bat - as if that comes as a surprise for a player notorious for fidgeting with every bit of equipment he wears at the crease.
Allowing Smith to join Khawaja at the start of an innings allows the 34-year-old to put into practice the shots he envisions in his hotel room and in the nets, where he drives coaching staff to the brink of insanity with throwdown after throwdown.
Smith's move also opens the door for Cameron Green to slot into his preferred No.4 position as he attempts to realise the potential that has seen him lauded as a once in a generation player.
The West Indies were here last summer and barely fired a shot. Now they are preparing to blood three debutants in Adelaide, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite revealing middle-order pair Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves, and quick Shamar Joseph, will all make their Test debut.
They have fallen some way since the days the West Indies ruled international cricket. More column inches this week have been dedicated to remembering the old guard than the current generation.
But the series still matters. You can thank the World Test Championship for that with Pat Cummins and his troops chasing crucial points in a bid to claim back-to-back titles in the game's longest format.
And one of the best we've ever seen gets a new lease on his career with a test at the top of the order. There's a Test worth watching.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.