The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

The mysterious missing life of Zephyr the cat

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
January 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zephyr seems to have had all the luck a black cat is meant to have. After all, he's come back from the dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.