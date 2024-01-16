'I could have easily crumbled': Starling out to repay the faith to Raiders

Tom Starling hopes the chance to start the year free of legal complications will help him discover his best form, vowing to repay the Raiders after the club stood by him through his off-field ordeal.
This pre-season is the first in three years that the 25-year-old won't have charges or court appearances haunting him as he chases his NRL dream.
Last year Starling was cleared of the remaining charges against him for two separate pub incidents in 2020 and 2021.
His family after still in the process of pursuing legal action against police over the 2020 Terrigal brawl that left the Raider battered and bruised, but after finally clearing his name in the courts, the rake wants to put all his energy into excelling for the Raiders.
"It was hanging over my head but it's all in the past now and I've moved on," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'm feeling good and happy where I am at the moment."
As his name and details of both incidents continuously popped up in news headlines in recent seasons, the Raiders stood by Starling at every step.
The club showed faith in his ability on the field by re-signing him to stay in the capital until the end of 2025 after he took up his option for 2024.
Starling said he hasn't taken the club's incredible support for granted, particularly from coach Ricky Stuart and chief executive Don Furner.
"They look after their own. If you do right by the club, they'll do right by you," Starling said.
"I was upfront and honest with them the whole time and they were with me, which I respect.
"I've said to Stick and Donny a million times how much I appreciate the support through the whole thing and still allowing me to play football, which probably got my family through that period.
"I'm very grateful and appreciative for what they did and I want to repay them tenfold with my performance on the footy field."
"I did learn a lot from it all. I know how resilient myself and my family can be and I'm proud to be out the other side of it," Starling added.
"I could have easily crumbled under that pressure and scrutiny."
Starling is ready to get to work, and with a lot of depth at the hooker position this season, he's not under any less pressure to perform.
In addition to Zac Woolford and Starling, the Raiders re-signed Danny Levi, which will make competition very fierce for the upcoming season, but the Canberra squad are all rowing in the same direction, hungry for a premiership and a top-four finish.
"Iron sharpens iron," he said.
"We've got some good depth there in the hooker department and I think we're only going to make each other better.
"We've been battling it out and it's healthy for the team."
