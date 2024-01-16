Times Past: January 17, 1978

Radio is more than 100 years old and is still a part of everyday life even in the modern world that also has the newer format of podcasts.
While anyone now can record any audio or video and upload it, on this day in 1978, The Canberra Times reported on a new program to help children learn how to interact and operate radio.
A Schools Commission grant of $5400 to radio station 2XX would enable Canberra primary school children to make their own radio programs.
Then station co-ordinator of 2XX, Anne Wikeley, said that notice of the grant had been received the week prior after the application was submitted five months before.
"Under the scheme, school children ages six to 12 years would be able to make radio programs at school under the guidance of a full time coordinator," she said at the time
"The scheme would help remove the present inaccessibility of children to electronic media."
The first program was expected to be made in early March.
Miss Wikeley said the programs would follow a series of pilot programs produced by the station in local schools the year before.
"Feedback from teachers involved in those programs led to the actions being taken," she said. "We plan to broadcast the programs out of school time so a home situation can develop where the whole family would listen to them."
The scheme was understood to be the first in which children would be using equipment to make their own shows.
Miss Wikeley said the programs would foster the children's ability to communicate through electronic media.
They would be based on music and the spoken word.
