The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Horror start to New Year on NSW roads

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 16 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW police have sent two extra patrol cars and 10 motorcycles to the NSW South Coast for high visibility patrolling on roads busy with holiday traffic after a horror 24 hours on the state's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.