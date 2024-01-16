Horror start to New Year on NSW roads

NSW police have sent two extra patrol cars and 10 motorcycles to the NSW South Coast for high visibility patrolling on roads busy with holiday traffic after a horror 24 hours on the state's roads.
A 77-year-old man died after a crash in Cowra on Monday afternoon, two more died in a head-on crash involving a truck and a sedan on the Sturt Highway near Hay about 5.10pm on Monday night, and two teenagers - both passengers - were killed in a Nissan 200SX which struck a power pole on the Windsor Road, in western Sydney late on Monday night.
The 17-year-old P-plate driver of the Nissan, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for chest and internal injuries before being taken to Westmead Hospital where he's reported to be in a stable condition.
The preliminary 2024 road toll for NSW now stands at 13, one of the worst starts to the year for a decade.
This compares with six fatalities for the same 15-day period last year.
Of those killed this year on NSW roads, nine have been the drivers of the motor vehicles and two have been passengers. Two pedestrians have also died.
The ACT remains fatality-free so far in 2024 after four road deaths in 2023, the lowest number recorded in 23 years.
