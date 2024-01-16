Wolves finds winnable race at Kensington after previous brave performances

Dangers: Debutant 2. Luna Field is well-educated and has run time to win two heats leading into this event. He's shown gate speed, natural pace and responded well under pressure in his latest trial at Canterbury. Additionally, expect him to roll forward and take catching. First starter 1. Call Me Gorgeous, who is a nice type, looks to have potential, and his closing speed had merit to win a recent trial at Warwick Farm. Expect him to be wound up for this and charging at them late. 5. Amoreaux has multiple winning figures but must come back in distance and market watch on 8. Be Quiet who hasn't been extended in two trials coming out of the in-form Joe Pride yard.