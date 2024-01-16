Dad rapes son's 15yo girlfriend after coercing her into making 'deal'

A father raped his son's 15-year-old girlfriend multiple times after coercing her into making a "deal", and asking: "What would you do for my son?"
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, when he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a young person.
The charge was rolled up to include multiple rapes which took place over several hours on January 6 last year.
Agreed facts state the victim was dating the man's son, who was in custody at a youth justice centre.
The victim spent the night at the man's home for several days, in the son's vacant room, as she had no one else to stay with.
During this time, they smoked marijuana and used methamphetamine together.
The victim and the man also collected the unconsumed end of discarded cigarettes, known as "bumpers".
One night, the man walked into the bedroom while the girl was asleep, turned on the light, and asked "what would you do for my son?"
The man told the victim he had control of whether his son would be let out of the youth justice centre.
He then pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, and walked towards the victim saying he was a "lonely, old man" and "if you give me head, I will let [my son] out and you guys will be fine".
After initially saying no, the 15-year-old asked "would it be a one-time thing?"
The man shook her hand and said "deal".
"No one will ever know. He will never know, don't ever tell a single soul," he said.
"At the time the victim was fearful of the offender and felt there was no other way but to be compliant with his request," the facts state.
The man then raped her multiple times in different ways.
At one stage, the victim said "please, no".
The facts state that during the rapes the victim started to cry but covered her mouth "to not hear herself scream".
"She went from covering her mouth and covering her eyes to 'staying dead'."
The next morning the man repeated multiple times that she was not to tell anyone what happened or he would hurt her and his son.
Over the next week the man called and sent a number of text messages to the girl, including to meet him at the shops and to cut his hair.
The girl lied about mental health and medical problems, including a seizure, to avoid seeing him.
"Your [sic] a good f--- I tell ya," one of the messages read.
The case is next set to go before a registrar, when a date will be set for sentencing.
