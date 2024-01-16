The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Far from a happy new year for stressed households

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 16 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Consumers have started the new year more pessimistic than they have been at any time since the early 1990s recession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.