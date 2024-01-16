The Canberra Times
Australia needs to find a new date for the national day

By Letters to the Editor
January 17 2024 - 5:30am
It is not Australia Day per se that is socially offensive and morally unjustifiable: it is the arrogant and disrespectful rubbing in the face of Aborigines of the events associated with January 26.

