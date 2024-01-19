Wrestling with family tragedy

The Iron Claw (MA15+. 132 minutes)
4 stars.
If you've seen the formerly pixie-like American actor Zac Efron looking like an absolute Schwarzenegger of a beast lately, more muscle than man, it's due to the training he did for his role in this film.
Efron plays one of four brothers that made up "The Iron Claw," a (locally) famous troupe of wrestlers in the Texas pro wrestling circuit in the early 1980s. Their story is told in this film by Sean Durkin that plays like a darker version of the Gypsy Rose Lee pushy stage parent saga.
It's not only Efron that had a beef-up. Co-star Jeremy Allen White landed himself a gig as the new Marky Mark, poster boy for Calvin Klein, thanks to the additional abs and muscles he grew for The Iron Claw.
Efron and Allen White are brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, along with brother David (Harris Dickinson) making up a trio of wrestlers managed by their father Fritz (Holt McCallany).
Fritz almost-but-not-quite made it in professional wrestling. He channels his frustrated ambitions into his boys, except his artistic son Mike (Stanley Simons), who is not at all interested in wrestling and so, in his father's words is his "fourth favourite".
Fritz also manages the Texas state wrestling league and gives everything to get his sons the chance to win a national World Wrestling Federation "world champ" title.
That "everything" Fritz gives includes the physical and mental health of his children.
In his younger days, Fritz changed his name to an older family name, Von Eirich, but family legend says that an old curse comes with the name.
Eldest son Kevin watches this family curse play out and wonders whether it will pass down to the children he has with his wife Pam (Lily James).
Durkin grew up obsessed with amateur wrestling and has been gestating this film for much of his life, and it is indeed a labour of love.
He shoots the wrestling scenes so we see the careful placement of the athletes' bodies, which means when occasionally the men let their emotions get the better of them and don't pull their punches, or go out of their way to hurt, we see and feel that too.
When our boys were younger I took them to a WWF stadium event in Sydney and it was a non-stop testosterone-fest - I mean both the car ride to and from Sydney with overly excited pre-teens mock wrestling, but also the show itself.
Wrestling is a great bit of show business, I loved the narrative of winners and underdogs the performers weave into the moments between the wrestling.
Yes, Dirkin has made a sports film, but it is about so much more, the psychology of parenting, of sibling relationships, of raising boys and of training champions, and it is a deeply, deeply sad and profound film.That's the unexpected part, amid all the baby oil and the sparkling underpants. Most unexpected of all is the raw and deeply-felt performance from Efron, his graduation with honours from Disney teen star to Oscar-worthy thesp.
Efron already had a good frame after he beefed up for the Baywatch film. It is astounding to see the bulk on him and yet the grace with which he carries it. There are some balletic moves Efron pulls off thoroughly believably.
All of the performances are top-notch, in fact. Efron just gets the bulk of the screen time, because we're seeing this family tragedy play out through Kevin's eyes.
There's a spooky moment toward the film's end as one of the brothers goes up against WWF star Ric Flair (Aaron Dean Eisenberg) whose self-congratulatory personal upselling foreshadows the Trump playbook.
The production team had a ball with the 1980s fashions and haircuts, corduroy and denim galore.
