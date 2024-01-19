Wrestling with family tragedy

Yes, Dirkin has made a sports film, but it is about so much more, the psychology of parenting, of sibling relationships, of raising boys and of training champions, and it is a deeply, deeply sad and profound film.That's the unexpected part, amid all the baby oil and the sparkling underpants. Most unexpected of all is the raw and deeply-felt performance from Efron, his graduation with honours from Disney teen star to Oscar-worthy thesp.