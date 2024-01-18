Sportswashing: calling time on fossil fuel ads in the ACT

We need to keep this momentum going until fossil fuels are turfed off the field altogether.
Summer is extreme weather season in Australia and Canberra is no exception.
This past weekend's dangerous downpour flooded parts of the Canberra Centre and took out TV and radio broadcasts in the Tuggeranong Valley.
A few years ago, our entire city was shrouded in heat and choking smoke for weeks as the Black Summer bushfires raged throughout our region. And, summer days when it's too hot for our kids to safely play outside are sadly becoming more common.
Climate change - driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas - is fuelling extreme weather, making our environment more dangerous and unpredictable in summer and right throughout the year.
It's intensifying both the droughts and the downpours, swinging us wildly from stifling heat and dangerous fire conditions to flooding rains and back again.
These worsening weather extremes disrupt our summer holidays and beloved national sporting events like the Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open.
Play was stopped multiple times at last year's AO tournament in Melbourne as extreme heat and wild storms pounded Rod Laver Arena.
In previous years, players and spectators alike have been hospitalised due to extreme heat at the cricket, calling into question the future of those long, multi-day Test matches as our climate continues to heat up.
That's why it's infuriating to see big coal, oil and gas companies splashing their logos all over the uniforms of our favourite elite athletes and across our sports stadiums.
The same companies who are fuelling dangerous climate change and the weather extremes it's unleashing are profiting from the feel-good association we have with sport to launder their public images.
We don't have to let them do this.
The Climate Council has been working with partners and sports, arts and events organisations around the country to call time on fossil fuel sponsorship.
The council's Fossil Fuel Free Sponsorship Code charts a course for responsible organisations to move beyond sportswashing deals with polluting corporations.
There's been a lot of positive momentum on this in the past year, from Cricket Australia ending its deal with the coal power producer Alinta Energy to the Perth Festival parting ways with the oil company Chevron and Perth's Fringe World organiser dropping gas company Woodside earlier this year.
We need to keep this momentum going until fossil fuels are turfed off the field altogether.
The proposal to ban fossil fuel ads from professional sports and venues here in the ACT could be another major step forward, showing how our ACT community is again leading the way on climate action that makes a difference.
The proposal, put forward by MLA Jo Clay late last year, would mean fossil fuel companies can't advertise at ACT venues like the AIS, GIO Stadium, Manuka Oval and the Canberra Tennis Centre.
Importantly, it would also mean that out-of-town teams who come and play at these venues have to cover up any fossil fuel logos, sending a clear message that this kind of sponsorship isn't acceptable to everyone watching right around Australia.
As a community, we make decisions all the time about what we do and don't want to see in our public spaces.
We don't let tobacco companies or gun-runners spruik their wares on ACT government facilities.
We haven't allowed alcohol or fast food brands to advertise on Transport Canberra buses for nearly a decade.
Saying no to fossil fuel ads at ACT sports facilities is another way we can send a message about our community's values and the urgency of phasing out coal, oil and gas as soon as possible.
We want Canberra's kids to know the same carefree and sport-filled summers so many of us enjoyed, but climate change is making our summers ever more dangerous.
Refusing to provide a backdrop for promoting the polluting fossil fuels that are putting all this at risk is one step our community can take together, to ensure they do.
